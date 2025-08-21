Commerce Secretary flags off 1st trial shipment of Garhwali apples from Dehradun to Dubai

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal flagged off the first trial shipment of 1.2 MT of Garhwali Apples (King Roat variety) from Dehradun to Dubai, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release.

The trial shipment was facilitated by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This marks another significant step to enhance agricultural exports from the state of Uttarakhand.

The flag-off of Garhwali apples to Dubai represents the beginning of a promising journey. The release added that the lessons from this trial shipment will help refine cold chain management, post-harvest handling, and logistics frameworks.

With APEDA and the Government of Uttarakhand working hand in hand, more farmer groups are expected to benefit, and export destinations are likely to expand to Southeast Asia and Europe in the coming years, the Ministry said in the release.

In an interaction with stakeholders, Barthwal highlighted the importance of diversifying India's agri-export basket and bringing unique, region-specific products such as Garhwali apples to international consumers.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Government of Uttarakhand, exporters, and farmer groups in making this milestone shipment possible.

He emphasised that the Government is making concerted efforts to enhance farmers' incomes through greater adoption of organic farming and organic exports, value addition in agri-products, and promotion of agricultural and processed food exports to developed and high-value markets.

He outlined the significant potential of enhancing agricultural exports from Uttarakhand with key products such as Basmati rice, millets, kidney beans, spices, aromatic plants, honey, fruits like apples, kiwi, mango, litchi, peach, and vegetables like beans, peas, bitter gourd, potato, etc.

He directed APEDA to expedite the opening of its office in the state and exhorted all stakeholders to work in close coordination to increase Uttarakhand's footprint in global agri-exports.

This shipment is part of APEDA's broader roadmap to strengthen Uttarakhand's agri-export ecosystem. Going forward, the authority will focus on promoting millets, coarse grains, organic produce, pulses, citrus fruits, kiwi, herbs, and medicinal plants from the state.

APEDA is also working to establish a dedicated Regional Office in Dehradun to provide closer handholding support to farmers and exporters.

Additionally, APEDA is facilitating organic certification and GI tagging for Uttarakhand-specific produce to enhance their recognition, traceability, and competitiveness in global markets. An MoU has also been signed with M/s Lulu Group for executing export trials of regional products in its international retail chains.

Alongside export promotion, APEDA is also leading plantation campaigns in collaboration with the Centre for Aromatic Plants, Dehradun. As part of a pilot initiative, 2,200 saplings of Timru have been planted in Pauri district to encourage sustainable cultivation and open avenues for future export potential.

During FY 2024-25, exports of APEDA-scheduled products from across India reached Rs 243,004.89 crore, while Uttarakhand's contribution stood at Rs 201 crore.

So far, the state's primary exports have included jaggery, confectionery, and guar gum. However, APEDA is actively diversifying into new segments such as fresh fruits, millets, and organic products.

In a major boost to Uttarakhand's agri-exports and fulfilling a constant request from the Government of Uttarakhand and stakeholders, the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is opening its office in the state capital, Dehradun, shortly at UPASAK Bhawan near IT Park, Sahastradhara Road.

Uttarakhand, fondly known as "Devbhoomi", is blessed with diverse agro-climatic conditions and fertile soils that enable the cultivation of a wide range of high-quality horticultural produce.

Apples from the hilly terrains of Pauri Garhwal, particularly the King Roat variety, are renowned for their crisp texture, rich taste, and natural sweetness.

Despite their uniqueness, growers often face challenges in accessing remunerative international markets due to limitations in infrastructure, connectivity, and post-harvest handling.

Recognising this gap, the Ministry said that the APEDA has been actively working with the state government, exporters, and farmer groups to build sustainable export pathways.

The authority has focused on sensitising growers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), adherence to international quality standards, and post-harvest management techniques. By extending technical handholding support, APEDA has instilled confidence among farmers to meet the stringent requirements of global buyers.

"This landmark development is not only a matter of pride for the apple growers of Pauri Garhwal but also represents a major step toward positioning Uttarakhand as an important contributor to India's agricultural export basket," the Ministry added in the release.

