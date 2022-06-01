Commercial LPG gas cylinder price reduced by Rs 135 from June 1

New rates for LPG gas cylinders have been announced. A huge reduction has been made in 19 kg LPG cylinders for commercial use. The price of a gas cylinder for commercial use has been reduced by Rs 135. Indian Oil Company has announced new rates.

What about domestic LPG customers?

No change was made in the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic LPG gas cylinder customers. Earlier, the price of LPG cylinder was hiked on May 19.

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,219 instead of Rs 2,354 in Delhi. In Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs 2171.50 instead of Rs 2306. In Kolkata, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,322 instead of Rs 2,454. In Chennai, it will be available at Rs 2373 instead of Rs 2507.

Prices rose steadily in April-May

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been steadily rising in April and May. On May 1 last month, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder had gone up by Rs 102.



