Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM

Jaipur, July 10 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to make Rajasthan a $350 million economy.

Counting this resolution amongst the top of 10 resolutions while presenting the budget, she said that the Rajasthan government is committed to making Developed Rajasthan 2047.

Kumari also drew laurels during her budget presentation for reading the couplets of different poets, writers and renowned personalities like Swami Vivakanand, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Viba Bhave, Saint Haridas, Nida Fazli and M.S. Swaminathan in the Assembly.

In the initial phase of the budget, she read a poem by Nida Fazli.

Thereafter, she recalled the lines written by Ambedkar, saying: “The capital of economic progress and social upliftment lies in industrialisation.

Further, she quoted Swami Vivekananda while announcing schemes for youth, saying, “Brave, outspoken, clean-hearted, courageous and ambitious youths are the only foundation on which the future nation can be built.”

During the budget speech, the Finance Minister also recalled Bharat Ratna Vinoba Bhave and quoted her lines. “Real progress can be made only when its benefits are available to all and not limited to a few,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She also read the lines of Sant Haridas, saying, "I want to remind you of the lines of Sant Haridas ji. Doing Karma is the only religion of human beings."

During the address of the agriculture budget, she also quoted the pioneer of the Green Revolution M.S. Swaminathan, saying, “Farming is the most risky business in the world because the future of the crop depends on the monsoon.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also read the composition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor