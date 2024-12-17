"Committed to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka": Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, emphasized India's commitment to bolstering its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka through enhanced economic and cultural collaboration.

The minister made this statement during his address at the India-Sri Lanka Business Forum held in New Delhi on Monday which was joined by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Highlighting the historical and robust economic ties between the two nations, Goyal expressed optimism about the shared prosperity that can be achieved through deeper cooperation.

Speaking at the forum, which was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister underlined the importance of fostering mutual understanding and trust to drive economic growth and cultural exchanges.

In a social media post, Goyal said, "Delighted to address the @FollowCII India-Sri Lanka Business Forum alongside the President of Sri Lanka, H.E. @AnuraDisanayake. Highlighted the historic and robust economic ties between our nations and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced economic and cultural exchanges for shared prosperity."

The forum served as a platform for leaders from both countries to discuss opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural engagement, further strengthening the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, focusing on key bilateral issues, including trade, investment, connectivity and energy and said that the two nations will work together to strengthen the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today's talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake covered topics such as trade, investment, connectivity and energy. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in sectors such as housing, agriculture, dairy and fisheries."

"India and Sri Lanka will also work together to strengthen the fight against terrorism and organised crime. Likewise, we will also focus on maritime security, cyber security and disaster relief," the post added.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his three-day state visit to India. This is the first bilateral visit of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor