Commonwealth Hub for Business of Government established at MDI

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The Commonwealth Hub for the Business of Government became a reality on July 1, 2023, when Daniel Chenok, Executive Director of the IBM Center for the Business of Government based in Washington DC, signed an MoU with the Management Development Institute (MDI), represented by its Director, Professor Sangeeta Bharadwaj.

This Hub represents a partnership between the Commonwealth Secretariat, IBM Center for the Business of Government and MDI.

The agreement between IBM Center and MDI was signed on July 1, 2023, on the conclusion of a major two-day International Conference on Innovations in Public Performance Management - Lessons for Policy Makers held in Delhi on June 30 and July 1, 2023.

Organized by MDI in Delhi, this international conference was attended by more than 150 national and international experts from academia and government.

The mission of hub is to support commonwealth governments to do their business better, faster, and cheaper for excellence in service delivery and timely achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The activities will span research, publications, training, knowledge management and knowledge sharing through a Commonwealth-wide community of practice.

The intent will be to spark creativity in addressing critical public sector challenges and crafting new ways of improving government by identifying international trends, ideas, and best practices in public management that would assist governments in responding more effectively to their mission and management priorities. Also, it is to create and nurture a vibrant community of practice consisting of professionals interested in the aspects of the business of their respective governments.

In her inaugural speech at the International Conference, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Hon Patricia Scotland KC, said India is ideally placed with its diverse expertise and experimentation in public system innovation to add value to many countries across the commonwealth countries.

Executive Director Daniel Chenok, IBM Center for the Business of Government, while sharing their experience of over three decades working with different governments, explained how they generate ideas and convert them into products for government to use.

He referred to how the newly elected member of Parliament in the US are expected to read the Book" Getting It Done" produced by IBM.

Professor Prajapati Trivedi, Distinguished Professor and Special Envoy for Commonwealth Secretary-General, said that the Commonwealth Hub for the Business of Government "will combine the strengths of the three partners to create a unique institution to serve not only the fifty-six countries of the Commonwealth but all members of the United Nations."

Professor Trivedi stressed the need for Hub to focus on "helping the government with practical toolkits that work."

Professor Sangeeta Shah Bhardwaj, Director, MDI, suggested that "for businesses to work efficiently, they need an efficient and capable partner."

She emphasized that "good principles of management are transcendental."

Professor Avanish Kumar, Dean School of Public Policy at MDI highlighted the need to produce demand-based knowledge creation that promotes partnership based on mutual understanding and collaboration.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors, MDI, Rajnish Kumar, a former Chairman of SBI, stated that the "hub can unleash the capacity to perform in the public system through innovation and transform the lives of millions not only in India but across the globe."

The MDI Hub is committed to making knowledge and its product accessible to all. Several experts expressed their willingness to collaborate and contribute to the Hub. The proposed Hub envisages creating seamless access to knowledge and expertise across different levels of government worldwide. It will be the operation arm of the School of Public Policy, added Dean Avanish Kumar.

