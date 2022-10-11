October 11: Commonwealth Vocational University awarded for Digital Education Founder Member Rakesh Mittal of Commonwealth Vocational University was awarded for Digital Education at the hands of Union Minister Hon. Nitin Gadkariji with Pride of Maharashtra award organized by Pune Times Mirror.

About Commonwealth Vocational University: Rakesh Mittal is one of the founders of Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga. Rakesh Mittal has been in the education sector since 2003. He has been teaching in various prominent colleges and institutions in Pune. The Commonwealth Vocational University was registered in 2014. Dr. Keasi Motuhifonua and Dr. Foueti Motuhifonua are residents of the Kingdom of Tonga. They had been in India for a long time for their studies. They had done their PhD at Pune University.

Dr. Aftab Anwar Shaikh, Principal of Poona College of Arts, Science and Commerce, was the pioneer in the idea generation for Commonwealth Vocational University. He advised Dr. Keasi and Dr. Foueti to establish a University to cater for the needs of students in the Kingdom of Tonga. Dr. Keasi and Dr. Foueti submitted the proposal in 2012 to the government of the Kingdom of Tonga. The same was accepted and registered in 2014. The campus was built in Makaunga and was inaugurated at the hands of the then Education Minister, Penisimani Fifita. The University focuses on online as well as offline courses mainly related to management and entrepreneurship.

The Kingdom of Tonga has over 170 islands and is close to Fiji. Flights from Fiji, New Zealand and Australia arrive and depart from the Kingdom of Tonga. Rakesh Mittal has travelled extensively to the Kingdom of Tonga for the development of the University.

The University offers at its campus in Tonga BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA and DBA courses It also offers PhD by Publication as well as a regular PhD. The University can make arrangements for those wishing to travel and study in the Kingdom of Tonga. Through online mode, University offers an MBA and DBA (Doctor of Business Administration). These two courses are specifically designed for working professionals across the globe. The University provides recorded lectures as well as live sessions for those opting for online education. The University believes that Digital Education is the need of the hour, especially in higher education. The students can take benefits of high-class education from their comfort zone without disturbing his / her current work profile. Through webinars, they can connect with highly experienced industry experts from various domains. The DBA (Doctor of Business Administration) programme is three years online programme which is the highest qualification offered by the University. A highly action-packed programme includes a Course Work, One to One Sessions with a Mentor, Thesis preparation and submission, Viva and the award of a Doctorate Degree (DBA). It’s the most exciting degree wherein a graduate with over five years of experience or a postgraduate can enrol for the programme. Many universities in Europe gulf, and the Pacific are offering the same programme, but the unique part of Commonwealth Vocational University is the affordability to any working professional. The University offers scholarships to deserving candidates and helps in getting a visa for students who wish to travel and stay in the Kingdom of Tonga.

Commonwealth Vocational University takes the privilege of inviting you to the Kingdom of Tonga. The University shall take all efforts to make the stay and education success in the Kingdom of Tonga.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor