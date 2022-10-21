Companies to watch out for in 2022

Mobavenue Media Pvt Ltd

AI-based programmatic advertising company

Industry: Adtech / Advertising & Media / Start-up

Mobavenue Media is a Growth & Tech platform dedicated to empowering brands, agencies, and media publishers with Mobile First Solutions to drive growth, engagement, and monetization. The company helps brands with Acquisitions, Retargeting, Growth Management, and Monetization in India, SEA, LATAM, UAE, Europe, and Australia.

Mobavenue Co-founders Tejas Rathod, Kunal Kothari and Ishank Joshi have taken Mobavenue on a growth path of Rs. 120 crore revenues in a short span of five years, with the start-up having been bootstrapped and profitable since its beginning. Both Tejas and Kunal are recipients of BW 30 under 30. Tejas, Ishank and Kunal are contributing to the startup ecosystem and have invested in around 10+ tech and AI start-ups and believe in driving technology and new media innovations. Some of these investments have reached the level of Series A round to Unicorns. Their valuable strategies have helped companies revive their businesses effectively.

Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI)

Global digital services and consulting company

Industry: IT / Tech

Technology is no longer just a business enabler. It now acts as a core to every business model, regardless of the industry. This is where Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI), a global digital services and consulting company, fits the bill. Having been in the industry for over 22+ years, the company has built sizable businesses in India catering to the digital transformation and consulting needs of PSU, Corporations, Government, and private sector players. OTSI caters its solution and services to a wide range of industry segments, including BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Communications & Media Entertainment, Engineering & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Services, Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Engineering, Transport, Logistics, Government, Defence & PSUs.

OTSI has developed NITI Aayog’s National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), an ambitious outcome-based project, and OTSI is the sole technology partner in this prestigious project.

Spotflock Technologies Private Limited

Deep Tech Company which specializes in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing

Industry: IT / Tech / Start-up

Spotflock Technologies Private Limited is a deep tech company which specializes in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing. Spotflock has recently signed a MoU with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for promoting ocean information and advisory services by applying ‘deep tech’ to improve the accuracy of ocean predictions and advisories.

Spotflock currently has three business verticals: the first is core AI, business analytics, business intelligence, and block chain-based solutions; the second is sports vertical; the third is Healthcare. Spotflock is collaborating with multiple State and National government entities in India, as well as private entities, to investigate the possibility of applying intelligent, transparent, and ethical deep tech technologies. The company is also heavily involved with the Government of Haryana on a variety of initiatives, ranging from the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Haryana State to the processing of nearly two crore records using AI capabilities.

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd.

Leading Saree Retailer in India

Industry: Retail

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. (SSKL) was founded by first generation entrepreneur and techie Mr. Durga Prasad Chalavadi and built to the current level of Rs. 1,129 crore revenue in FY22, out of which Rs. 761 crore was from saree sales.

Today SSKL is one of the largest retailers of ethnic clothing, mainly sarees, in south India. Primarily focuses on ultra-premium and premium sarees for weddings, party wear, as well as occasional and everyday use. SSKL began its journey in 2005 with a single store of 3,213 sq.ft. And has since grown to 50 locations with an aggregate space of about 5,65,642 sq.ft. SSKL has successfully embraced and profited from the expanding consumption trend in four south Indian states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

SSKL is the first saree and women’s ethnic wear player, which has recently filed DRHP to raise Rs. 1200 crore from the markets through IPO.

Deccan Healthcare Ltd.

Nutraceutical and cosmeceutical Products Company

Industry: Healthcare / Wellness

Deccan Healthcare specialises in nutraceutical products that provide nutrients to reduce the adverse impact of nutrient deficiencies on health and wellbeing, improve quality of life, help graceful ageing, and reduce risk of disease. Over the past 25 years, Deccan nutraceutical food products have served consumers to reduce their risk of disease and live a better-quality life. Deccan Nutraceuticals products are the modern day ‘apple’. They provide food nutrients every day, in required adequate quantities, to the body cells and make them function optimally.

A recent study conducted by IndiaNext has found that 67% of respondents use a digital screen for more than 8 hrs each day! That is more than 3000 hrs each year! Imagine what that is doing to your eyes. Our eyes go through considerable wear and tear with digital screens. Better etiquette does wonders but we also need to rebuild for damaged tissue and replenish the depleted nutrients. Products from Deccan Healthcare such as Nutridecc are focused on solving these issues.

KDM

Manufacturer of mobile electronics & accessories products

Industry: Consumer Technology / Mobile accessories

Mumbai-based leading consumer lifestyle & premium mobile accessories brand KDM gives lifestyle choices not only for urban consumers but also for semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities quality mobile accessories. The company hopes to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country and aim to reach over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’.

KDM offers a wide variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands to headphones. KDM with its products inspire people to live their life to the fullest through music.

KDM products are researched and developed in Mumbai, while the company’s products are manufactured in Delhi, Noida, Gujarat, and other Indian states under the Make in India theme of the Government of India.

One Point One Solutions Ltd.

Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider

Industry: IT services

India’s strength lies in its young and technically educated workforce; it is home to 4.14 mn IT-BPM professionals. One Point One Solution is a leading player in Business Process Management (BPM) and offers technology, accounting, skill-development and analytical solutions that help businesses build better capabilities and enable them to achieve seamless growth. Given the present technology disruptions and their role in both enabling business processes and developing innovative business models, business process management is becoming a more important driver of digital transformation.

It is the only home-grown Indian BPM services company while many other MNCs built sizable business in the Indian market. Currently with offices across Metros and major cities in India, Company has 5,500 seats available on a one shift basis. Tata Nexarc, Cred, Domino’s Pizza, Razorpay, and other major new age company segment clients are just a few of the ones it has been providing services to.

TruCap Finance Limited

MSME focused lender

Industry: NBFC / Financial services / Start-up

The evolution of Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited to TruCap Finance Limited (Tru) unifies its product offerings on one platform driven by synchronizing digital assets and offline branch network to cater to a rapidly expanding MSME customer base. TruCap offers gold finance to MSMEs under the aegis of its offline branch network branded as Dhanvarsha; and MSME business loans under the Tru umbrella to cater capital requirements of small and micro enterprise businesses.

TruCap offers speedy gold finance solutions to MSME customers who are in urgent need of finance at an affordable price. The gold loans are priced competitively and delivered within 30 minutes to the customers through a strong branch network of more than 60 Dhanvarsha experiential centers. TruCap aims at achieving last mile financial inclusion through deployment of technology and capital to power the growth of MSMEs.

SportsSkill

Where Edutech Meets Sports

Industry: Edutech/Sports

SportsSkill is a unique data-driven Sports Edutech platform to up the game, quite literally.

Whether it is a budding player dreaming of making it big, a professional sportsperson raring for more, a coach trying to widen coverage, or a sports enthusiast, SportsSkill’s measurable, capability-enhancing insights platform is here to help with a 360-degree solution.

The solution covers multiple dimensions of all that matters in sport – technique, stamina, performance, health and wellbeing. Economical tech intervention is what sports training needs in order to complement grit and dedication to reach the next level of performance. SportsSkill is the answer that accentuates the science of performance enhancement.

Tural Naturalis

Skincare brand for preteens and teens

Industry: Cosmetics and beauty products

Tural Naturalis is India’s premier skincare brand for preteens and teens. Derived from the word natural, Tural means ‘to be alive’. Tural Naturalis products are formulated to give you radiant, supple skin and encourages you to start taking care of your skin from an early age. From its Glow Sea Moisturiser to Sea You Moisturiser, VIT-Sea Toner to Mudd Off Cleanser, and Wash-Away Cleanser, Tural Naturalis’s products have become the gold standard in skincare. They are child-friendly, dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, vegan, cruelty free FDA approved and infused with marine energy to take you to a place of self-love, confidence, and acceptance.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor