Concept Medical Group Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 7: Concept Medical Group, a global leader in pioneering MedTech solutions and life-saving drug delivery technologies, proudly announces its certification as a Great Place to Work® for the period November 2024 to November 2025. This accolade reflects Concept Medical's unwavering commitment to creating a workplace culture that thrives on trust, respect, collaboration, and innovation.

The certification by the internationally renowned Great Place to Work® Institute is a testament to Concept Medical Group's employee-centric practices. The rigorous evaluation process measured key metrics, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, which are the cornerstones of a high-trust, high-performance workplace.

Key Highlights from the Trust Index® Feedback:

96% of employees believe Concept Medical is a great place to work, surpassing industry benchmarks.

of employees believe Concept Medical is a great place to work, surpassing industry benchmarks. 93% of employees feel a profound sense of pride in being part of the organisation.

of employees feel a profound sense of pride in being part of the organisation. 91% commend the camaraderie and collaborative culture within the company.

commend the camaraderie and collaborative culture within the company. 91% of employees report being treated with the utmost respect by management, citing support, collaboration, and fairness.

of employees report being treated with the utmost respect by management, citing support, collaboration, and fairness. 94% of employees feel that justice is upheld and value the state-of-the-art facilities and innovative resources provided, which support their professional growth and enable them to focus on meaningful contributions rather than workplace distractions.

Employee-Centric Initiatives:

Concept Medical Group's vibrant workplace is defined by initiatives that celebrate diversity, encourage creativity, and foster growth:

Wellness Programs: On-site gym, nutritious meals, and health benefits ensure employee well-being.

On-site gym, nutritious meals, and health benefits ensure employee well-being. Celebrations and Events: Cultural festivals, sports meets, and team-building activities strengthen the sense of community.

Cultural festivals, sports meets, and team-building activities strengthen the sense of community. Professional Development: Continuous learning opportunities, advanced tools, and cutting-edge technology empower employees to excel.

Dr Manish Doshi, Founder and Managing Director, expressed his gratitude: “At Concept Medical, innovation is not just about developing groundbreaking medical devices; it is about empowering our people to create meaningful change. This certification is a tribute to our team, who are the heart of our success. Together, we will continue to redefine excellence in the MedTech industry.”

This recognition places Concept Medical among an elite group of organizations dedicated to nurturing employee engagement, inclusivity, and excellence. As a certified Great Place to Work®, the company is poised to attract top talent and further its mission of delivering impactful healthcare solutions.

“This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to our employees' well-being and professional growth,” said Mr. Vaibhav Desai, Director of Human Resources. “At Concept Medical, we believe that a supportive and inclusive environment is the foundation for innovation and excellence.”

About Concept Medical Group

Concept Medical Group is a globally recognised innovator in medical technology, specialising in advanced drug delivery systems that redefine patient care. A key part of the group, Envision Scientific, houses one of the world's largest facilities for Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) and Drug-Coated Balloons (DCB). With cutting-edge research, proprietary technologies, and an unwavering commitment to quality, the group continues to drive healthcare innovation, delivering life-changing solutions globally.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, dedicated to improving workplace environments through rigorous employee surveys and assessments that measure trust and satisfaction. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide, providing deep insights that empower leaders with real-time feedback and strategic tools to foster inclusivity, engagement, and a culture of trust. Serving businesses, non-profits, and government agencies across 60+ countries, the organization has been a pioneer in workplace research for over three decades. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor