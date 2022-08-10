'Concrete Dusk' - Vida Heydari Contemporary hosts a solo exhibition by artist M. Pravat at Bikaner House

Vida Heydari Contemporary (VHC), an Art Gallery from Pune will be presenting Concrete Dusk, a solo exhibition by the sought-after contemporary artist, M. Pravat with an exclusive preview on August 18, 6-9 PM. The show will run through August 24 at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition will feature artworks that include sculptures, paintings, collages, and more.

Bringing together different mediums such as brick, dust, slate, wood, metal, graphite, pigment, ink, canvas, and paper, Pravat's works display materials and forms that are drawn from the built environment and evolution of cityscapes.

This exhibition unfolds works that Pravat has been exploring about a city under construction. The gallery looks forward to welcoming you in experiencing this exclusive display of art at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Concrete Dusk-

- A Solo Exhibition by M. Pravat- Preview: August 18, 6 - 9 PM- 19 - 24 August, 11 AM - 8 PM- Bikaner House, New Delhi

M. Pravat-Artist Statement (excerpt)'Concrete Dusk' brings together my most recent body of works building upon themes I have been exploring for over ten years, namely the different expressions of a city under construction. My interest in this subject comes from the lived experience of a city that is in a constant state of flux, both tangible and intangible, negotiating between its masterplan, its popular aspirations and the everyday experiences of it. One is in the middle of these transformations, be it from the intimacy of one's home or on larger scales of urban development projects. In the past, I tried to capture these changing forms through under-construction sites arrested in time. In recent years, my practice has turned to exploring processes of deconstruction, not only of the urban environment but of habitats, materials and images.

Concrete Dusk invokes the built environment in twilight. Instead of focusing on the constructive and destructive forces at work, how can we imagine twilight urbanism where changes in urban surroundings are seen as a waxing and waning of scales, tonalities, textures and shadows? The red bricks for me are reminiscent of past civilisations as much as the subsequent building of empires in red sand-stone and modern urbanscapes in brick and mortar. This show is an attempt to bring these long timelines into conversation with one another.

M. Pravat was born in 1972 in Kolkata, India. He completed his Bachelor's degree in painting in 2002 and his Master's in 2004, both granted by the Faculty of Fine Arts at M.S. University, Baroda. His art practice examines architectural forms and materials through a fractured lens. Over the years, his works have been presented in solo and group exhibitions, biennales and art fairs in Colombo, Delhi, Dubai, Mumbai, New York, Seoul and Zurich. His recent solo exhibitions include 'Fugitive Dust' at VHC, Vida Heydari Contemporary, Pune (2021); 'Liquid States' at 1x1 Gallery, Dubai (2017); 'From Today, I Have No Future' at Aicon Gallery, New York (2017); and 'Blue Print' at Nature Morte, Delhi (2011). He is a member of the Layout collective along with artists Navid Tschopp, Susanta Mondal, and architect S. Boka. Their projects have been exhibited in the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, 2012, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 2013, INSERT, 2014, the Colombo Biennale, 2014, and in non-institutional sites in Delhi and Zurich. He was a recipient of the Pro Helvetia artist residency in Switzerland.

M. Pravat lives and works in New Delhi, India.

Established in 2020, VHC is Pune's newest contemporary Art Gallery. VHC celebrates art by partnering with artists, promoting their work and connecting them to art lovers. The gallery showcases works by local and international artists and through its collateral programs aims to contribute to the cultural fabric of Pune city. VHC endeavours to create a platform to encounter and engage with relevant contemporary art practices from around the world.

VHC also celebrates the art of fine cuisine with its restaurant. The experience of engaging with art is enhanced by the cuisine on offer, where the restaurant serves as a space of encounter, conversation and reflection.

VHC was founded by Vida Heydari, a curator and gallerist with over 14 years of diverse experience in the global art world. She has worked with accomplished Indian, Iranian and Chinese contemporary artists and has also consulted for various private and public collections. VHC | Vida Heydari Contemporary | Marvel Alaine, Lane 8, Koregaon Park, Pune, India Web: IG: FB: For interview requests and additional information please contactE: info@vhc.art | T: +91 85308 60888

