Confused about career? Rony Thomas from Kannur is here to help you

August 19: The foundation for a successful life is laid down by the proper education one receives. Having envisioning these words, Mr. Rony Thomas from Kannur and Sanjo Education Services (OPC) Pvt Ltd has guided the students to lay a strong foundation in their career path by assisting them in securing admissions for the most sought professional courses in India. Presently, one of the aspects regarding the selection of educational courses and institutions is the long list of choices thrown before a student. Not carefully analyzed and selected may cost a student his time, reducing his chances of a successful career path. Sanjo educational consultancy aims to eliminate this problem by carefully planning and selecting the courses for the students, depending on their aspirations and by also analyzing their future job prospects, thereby reducing the errors that can potentially occur otherwise.

With its inception in 2008, Sanjo Education Consultancy had its primary office in Kannur, Kerala. Marching forward with his vision of aiding the students in achieving their dream of top-class education, career guru Mr. Rony Thomas Kannur started this venture by organizing seminars and guidance classes for the 12th-class students in Kannur by assisting them in choosing a proper education/course, thereby aligning them towards an appropriate career path. After witnessing the success of the first batch of students who had undertaken the education and career guidance from Sanjo Education Consultancy, Mr. Rony Thomas also started assisting the students in securing admissions in reputed colleges for courses such as MBBS BDS, B.Tech, Nursing etc. From the dawn of Sanjo Education Consultancy, Mr. Rony Thomas has provided guidance to thousands of students in achieving their dream. This entrepreneur always says, “Aiding a person to achieve their lifelong dream and becoming a part of the same is the one of the biggest joys in my small world and every day of my life, I will guide any student in need”.

Post-COVID era has marked an increase in job opportunities in the medical field, especially by increasing the job opportunities outside India. It can be seen that the students linked with the medical field are getting ample opportunities in places like Europe and America, securing their life abroad. Whereas in India, the opportunities in IT and management sectors are opening up, ensuring the students in these respective disciplines have good career opportunities.

One of the riding concerns of the parents while supporting their dreams is the hefty fee collected by the educational institutions, and it is trite to say that costs for getting a quality education have been on the rise for the past decade or two. Sanjo Education Services (OPC) Pvt Ltd helps its students select the course and the institutions that would offer an optimal tuition fee. Sanjo educational consultancy also helps the students in the easy availment of educational loans and the provision of payment of course fees in part payments. Sanjo educational consultancy ensures the students by enrolling them in campuses with world-class infrastructure, facilities and 100% campus placement.

Even the smallest decisions taken during the initial stages of higher education play a major role in a person’s life. Every decision requires one to put hours and hours into refining the long list of options being opened before the students, putting them in a state of confusion. Mr. Rony Thomas firmly believes that “the best outcome for a student can only be unlocked when a student decides by understanding his potential”. Sanjo educational consultancy helps both the parent and students simplify this process and aims to guide the student during every step to accomplish their dream.

