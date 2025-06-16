Connplex Cinemas Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Connplex Cinemas Limited (Connplex, The Company) is an entertainment company engaged in the setting up the cinemas, entering into the franchise agreements along with its other expertise, has received approval from NSE Emerge for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a significant step toward its Initial Public Offering.

The Company plans to issue up to 51,00,000 fresh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, in the upcoming IPO. The IPO proceeds are intended to fund the capital expenditure for the purchase of a corporate office, acquisition of LED screens and projectors, as well as to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Connplex Cinemas Limited:

Connplex Cinemas Limited is an entertainment company revolutionizing the cinema industry with a focus on luxury, innovation, and accessibility. Operating under the brand name “CONNPLEX” and other registered brands, the company specializes in developing cinema set-up, entering franchise agreements, film exhibition and distribution, and generating revenue from food, beverages, and advertisements. By strategically expanding into underserved markets in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, as well as metro locations, Connplex Cinemas blends convenience, affordability, and premium experiences to bring high-quality entertainment to audiences across India.

