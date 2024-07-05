Conosh Brings Georgian Flair and Flavours to India with Chef Guram and JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi [India], July 5: Conosh has teamed up with the master of Georgian cuisine, Chef Guram Baghdoshvili, to curate “A Dinner to Remember”, an exquisite 10-course feast, in collaboration with JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity on July 5th & 6th, 2024.

Diners will get a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the deeply enchanting world of Georgian cuisine, meticulously prepared by Chef Guram, a true artisan of his craft. Chef Guram’s 30-year career includes notable stints in Portugal and the honour of serving Georgia’s three presidents. With this dinner, he is bringing the captivating flavours and time-honoured traditions of Georgia to India, with curation from Conosh, a platform for luxury dining experiences and the splendid JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity.

The 10-course degustation experience offers incredible Georgian dishes such as Imeretian Pkhali, Lamb “Khinkali” with Pepper Sauce and Georgian Nuts, Tiger Shrimp in Bazhe Sauce and Mango Confiture and a very special Sharozi Dessert.

Dates: July 5th & 6th, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: K3, JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity

Link: https://conosh.com/pop-up/a-dinner-to-remember-ft-the-flavors-of-georgian-cuisine-by-chef-guram-baghdoshvili-delhi-pop-up-dinner-july-5-6-2024-

Speaking about the dinners, Neha Malik and Vaibhav Bahl, Co-founders, Conosh, remarked,

“Conosh wants to blend boundaries for global talents in the culinary world and boost a local audience for their narrative gastronomy. We are thrilled to have Chef Guram Baghdoshvili to curate an authentic Georgian dinner experience at JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi. These dinners represent our commitment to creating meaningful gastronomic experiences that foster a deeper appreciation for diverse culinary traditions and elevate India’s presence on the culinary stage.”

Chef Guram said, “I have always been a lover of Indian culture! Coming to India is remembering my childhood with Bollywood movie nights with my family cooking. I also noticed that many culinary terms are similar to that of my country Georgia, for example Lobia – Lobio and Puri – Puri. Coming here was without a doubt realising that there are many shared influences between the two cultures!”

About CONOSH:

Conosh: Pioneering Immersive Dining Experiences and Global Culinary Learning

Conosh is an esteemed Indian brand dedicated to redefining the world of gastronomy through immersive dining experiences and culinary education and has set an unprecedented standard for epicurean exploration.

Conosh curates extraordinary dining experiences in collaboration with industry leaders, world-renowned chefs and acclaimed restaurants. In addition, the company offers a diverse range of culinary programs, including physical masterclasses and online workshops, providing the opportunity for passionate food enthusiasts to delve deeper into the art of gastronomy. Conosh’s dedication to the culinary craft extends further with the delivery of homemade authentic meals, allowing individuals to savour the flavours of expertly prepared dishes within the comfort of their own homes.

This unique platform serves as a bridge between passionate chefs and food enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant culinary community. Our mission is to empower home chefs and home bakers, by equipping them with the tools to refine their culinary skills. We want to bridge the culinary gap between global and indigenous gastronomy by identifying and promoting culinary talents to create a unified stage for narrative gastronomy. This not only enriches the culinary landscape but also makes local audiences more aware and culturally enriched.

At Conosh, we firmly believe in creating unforgettable gastronomic encounters for every food lover. We are committed to delivering experiences that transcend the ordinary and inspire a lifelong love affair with the world of food.

For more information about Conosh, kindly visit the website www.conosh.com;

Instagram – @ConoshOfficial – https://www.instagram.com/conoshofficial/

About JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts expanded its luxury portfolio in India with the debut of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity on November 21, 2013. The hotel is a luxury destination in Aerocity which has 509 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, situated at a prime location adjacent to Central Delhi and Gurgaon, conveniently located at a 7 mins drive from Airport. The hotel offers an alluring array of five restaurants and lounges including K3 – New Delhi's Food Theatre, Adrift Kaya, Delhi Baking Company and JW Lounge. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity features one of the city's largest meeting and conference facilities with over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom. The distinct features of the hotel also include Quan Spa, an outdoor heated Swimming Pool and a modern Fitness Centre. To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.

About Chef Guram Baghdoshvili:

Georgian native Guram Baghdoshvili is an internationally renowned chef whose work experience counts more than 30 years', majority of which he spent in Europe, specifically in Portugal, where he worked as a Head Chef at The Nikki Beach and later on as an Executive Chef at the Group NoSoloAgua.

Upon returning to Georgia, he opened his group of restaurants “Chveni” in three different regions of the country, he joined the culinary TV program “My Kitchen Rules” and “War on the Kitchen” as a host and a judge and became an Executive Brand Chef at Vinotel. What's more, he was invited to Dubai as an Executive Brand Chef at “MODI” – first Georgian restaurant located at Sofitel Downtown.

Recently, Chef Guram has co-founded different companies, including: Food Market, Best Western Hotel in Sairme, Georgian Gastro Tourism Business Association, Sairme Tourism and Gastronomic Academy, Citadel Restaurant, Thai-Thai Restaurant, Oval Restaurant and more…

Last but not least, Chef Guram Baghdoshvili is the only chef in Georgia (probably in the world too) who has worked for the Three presidents of Georgia & is Polyglot! He is fluent in seven languages: Georgian, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, French and Russian.

