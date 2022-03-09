Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils first look following expansive multi-million dollar renovation

is delighted to reveal the first look into its completed multi-million dollar refurbishment programme ahead of the official 'Grand Relaunch' later this month.

The pioneering twin-island resort continues to lead the way in offering first-class service as it delivers its latest chapter of authentic barefoot luxury, following an extensive two-year transformation. The renovations at Rangali Island have now been completed, resulting in 50 refurbished overwater villas and Spa, as well as a brand-new Gym. The revitalised spaces will allow for further connection with the natural habitat, resonating with the aspirations of a new era of luxury travellers whilst providing a modern setting for loyal guests to craft new memories. With these new offerings, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island continues to evolve and adapt to the expectations of its discerning jet-set clientele.

The General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Carla Puverel, comments, "We are delighted to unveil the first of the refurbishments in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island's next chapter. As the 'Island of Firsts', having been the first international brand to arrive in the Maldives, home to the world's first undersea restaurant Ithaa and first underwater bedroom set within the two-level THE MURAKA residence, we pride ourselves on remaining innovative and offering a level of personalised service unique to our resort. The extensive renovations which began in 2019 demonstrate our commitment to investing in guest experience which continues to build on our legacy."

Superior enhancements across Rangali Island include:

50 Refurbished Overwater Villas

Elegantly reimagined and spacious overwater villas sit effortlessly above the resort's lagoon. Dedicated to couples and honeymooners, the overwater villas on Rangali Island have been transformed into luxurious havens of comfort and style. All villas have been fully revitalised to include stylish new interiors, combining integrated indoor-outdoor living spaces with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to a private sun deck. From the spacious Sunrise and Sunset Water Villas (86 square metres), oceanfront Premier Water Villas with Pool (152 square metres) to the ultimate overwater haven Two Bedroom Rangali Ocean Pavilion with Pool (451 square metres), this adult-only island caters to the evolving needs of the sophisticated traveller.

Refreshed Over Water Spa

Guests visiting in 2022 will be amongst the first to experience the newly renovated Over Water Spa at Rangali Island which aims to inspire and invigorate the body, mind, and soul. Spa-goers will enjoy a brand-new indoor and outdoor lounge which is an ideal sanctuary in which to while away the hours to the sound of the waves. This space has been further enhanced with a new reception area, elegant changing rooms, and spacious showers.

Brand-new Gym

With an emphasis on optimum health and wellbeing at Rangali Island, a brand-new and fully equipped gym has been incorporated into the adults-only setting. Complementing the gym on the main island, adults will have access to a sophisticated work-out space.

The final chapter of the refurbishments will bring elevated dining offerings with transformations taking place across three of the resort's celebrated restaurants and bars, the introduction of a brand-new Teens Club, and an enrichment of the Kids Club and Dive Centre.

A celebration of design and human spirit, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island reveals a synergy of form, function and innovation in driving hospitality trends that has set the benchmark in its style. Rejecting trends in design to create a space that invites and inspired with a distinctive design that sits in perfect harmony with the natural environment, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has an inspirational backdrop and offers intuitive service, infinite connections and a distinctive mix of once-in-a-lifetime experiences making it an extraordinary destination for couples and families to discover paradise.

