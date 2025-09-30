Cook Healthy with Kent Latest Next-Gen Kitchen Appliance-KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: In a bid to promote healthier eating habits, Kent RO Systems, has introduced the Next-Gen "KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L". This innovative kitchen appliance is designed to make cooking effortless and delicious while ensuring that meals are prepared in a healthy manner. With its advanced rapid air technology, the KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L enables users to fry, bake, grill, and roast food with up to 80% less oil, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals and food enthusiasts alike.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L boasts an array of features that make cooking a breeze. Its spacious 12L capacity allows users to prepare large batches of food at once, while the intuitive digital controls and 10 preset menus ensure that cooking is both easy and convenient. The oven functions, including baking, drying, and heating, provide users with versatility in their cooking endeavors. Additionally, the rotisserie function enables users to roast and grill food to perfection.

"We are excited to introduce the KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L, which aligns with our mission to promote healthy living through innovative kitchen appliances. Our goal is to empower individuals to make informed choices about their diet and lifestyle, and this product is a significant step in that direction," said Dr. Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L is designed with user convenience in mind. The digital display and touch panel make operation easy, while the drop-down window with built-in light allows users to monitor the cooking process effortlessly. With its 360° rapid heat circulation technology, food is cooked evenly, ensuring crispy and delicious results every time.

The Key Features Includes:

* Digital Display & Touch Panel: Easy and convenient operation

* 10 Preset Menus: Includes options like fries, samosa, fish, frozen food, pizza, chicken, cake, rotisserie, dehydration, and reheat

* Oven Functions: Baking, drying, and heating

* Large Capacity: 12L capacity for cooking large batches

* Rotisserie Function: Ideal for roasting and grilling

* Dehydration Function: Helps dry out vegetables and fruits

* Drop Down Window with Built-in Light: Convenient monitoring of cooking process

It comes at a price range of approx. Rs 8300/. The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L is available online on Amazon and offline through Kent's dealer networks. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Kent RO Systems continues to revolutionize the way people cook and live healthier lives.

