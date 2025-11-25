CookieRun India Launches Multiplayer Mode and an Iconic BGMI Collaboration Featuring 'Lone Survivor Cookie'

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: CookieRun India today announced two landmark updates that mark a new chapter in its India journey - the launch of 'Party Run', a fast-paced, skill-based multiplayer mode, and an exclusive collaboration with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) featuring the 'Lone Survivor Cookie' and 'Air Drop Pet'. The crossover marks CookieRun India's growing connection with local gaming audiences, bringing together two beloved worlds through creativity, fun, and community-driven energy.

The CookieRun India was recently named "Best Game" and "Best Pick Up & Play" in the coveted Google Play Best of 2025 Awards, highlighting its wide appeal in India. The annual awards spotlight the year's most loved apps and games on Google Play, celebrating innovation, user experience, and cultural impact across categories.

Party Run: Where Cookies Compete for Glory

Inspired by party-run genre favourites, Party Run brings real-time multiplayer competition to the CookieRun universe. Up to 16 players can face off across four action-packed rounds, racing to complete unique challenges and emerge as the final winner. The mode introduces three formats - Solo, Duo, and Friendly - with Duo Mode allowing players to team up and strategise via in-game voice chat. The Friendly Mode, on the other hand, allows private matches purely for fun, without impacting Tier progression. Each round challenges players with a mix of absolute and relative milestones - from collecting jellies to ranking in the top tier - testing skill, reflexes, and strategy. Featuring 17 new maps with dynamic milestones, Party Run focuses on pure skill and fair play, ensuring a no Pay-to-Win experience for all players.

BGMI Collaboration: Cookies Meet the Battlegrounds

In a first-of-its-kind crossover, to celebrate the spirit of competition and friendship that defines India's gaming culture, CookieRun India has joined forces with India's most loved game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), to celebrate India's competitive gaming community. Launching on November 25, 2025, the collaboration introduces the 'Lone Survivor Cookie' and 'Air Drop Pet', both available in the free tier of the Cookie Pass, rewarding players with exclusive themed content inspired by the world of BGMI.

Minu Lee, VP, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, said, "With Party Run, we set out to create an experience that is fast, social, and skill-based. Our collaboration with BGMI takes that vision even further, uniting two gaming worlds that celebrate competition and community. Together, they mark a new chapter for CookieRun India - one that's proudly made for the players who make gaming in India so special."

The Party Run update and BGMI collaboration launch on November 25, 2025, available for download on Android and iOS. Stay tuned and follow all the latest updates on the official pages of CookieRun India's Website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. With Party Run's tier-based progression, leaderboards, and social gameplay, combined with the BGMI crossover, CookieRun India continues to evolve for the Indian audience expanding beyond casual play into a space where skill, teamwork, and fun coexist.

