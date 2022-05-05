Cooling for Data Center Industry - Simplified with NetRack

Data centers form a critical and core part of the IT industry. Hence, its efficiency with an assured cooling capacity is mandatory to safeguard the business-critical equipment. In an IT data center setup, servers and the hosted equipment generate immense heat which can cause equipment downtime due to overheating. Hence, it is essential to have a cooling strategy with effective airflow management and means to ensure a controlled thermal environment.

Achieve cooling efficiency with iRack

Self-cooling rack is an ideal solution to provide necessary cooling for IT equipment. Netrack's iRack series was specifically designed to ensure optimal cooling of the mission-critical equipment. The advantage of iRack lies in its unique feature of the air-conditioning system installed within the rack built-in with accessories for precession cooling. This ensures low installation cost, minimal maintenance, and airflow management that is completely contained with IP 50 for dust protection while the in-rack cooling runs on R410 refrigerant to ensure carbon footprint reduction.

iRack and its precision cooling benefit

-Self-cooling capacity

-Efficient airflow management system

-Efficient thermal management system

-Eco-friendly

-In-built fire detection and suppression capacity

Optimize cooling efficiency with the liquid cooling system

The concept of using the liquid cooling system is steadily gaining importance due to its efficiency and accuracy in detecting and reducing heat in electronic and mechanical devices. The liquid cooling system has higher thermal transfer efficiency than the air cooling system. The technology involves using liquid as the cooling medium to reduce the heat caused by mission-critical equipment.

In an IT data center, processors with high speed cause excessive heat generation causing equipment damage or even outage. To control such hazards, efficient and effective cooling is necessary. This liquid is a specialized coolant that is passed through the server and the processors in the data center to reduce the heat. This liquid coolant circulates through a heat sink attached to the processor where the heat transfers from the heated up processor to the liquid coolant. Generally the Di-electric fluid will be used in the Liquid cooling.

Advantages of liquid cooling

-Consistent and even cooling

-Saves space

-Effective cooling of specific components

-Noise-free operation

-Efficient overclocking potential

-Sustain the cool temperature

-Effective for the warmer climate

-Can be customized

-Re-use of heat (energy efficient)

-Fit in existing infrastructure

Liquid cooling is a new technology in India that is gaining considerable importance among IT companies. Although the deployment process is a bit complex and expensive, however, the cooling efficiency and effectiveness make it worth it.

NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. is one of the few rack manufacturing companies that understand the criticality of maintaining a controlled and uniform temperature in the data center to reduce the chance of equipment failure. The self-cooled rack series iRack was designed with in-rack cooling that runs on R410 refrigerant. The iRack series started to cater to the requirement for intelligent equipment cooling solutions with an environment-friendly and futuristic approach. The following factors made iRack an instant success in the IT data center.

-Faster deployment

-Scalable solution

-Cost-efficient

-Minimal support requirement

-Saves up to 30 per cent energy

The iRack series manufactured by NetRack confirms the quality standard of ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 Manufacturing & Quality management system.

Choose a cooling solution to secure the future of your data center.

