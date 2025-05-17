Cooperative Banking Leaders Unite at Sarvajanik University for Certificate distribution Ceremony

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1: A certificate distribution ceremony of the first batch of Executive Programme in Banking was organized at Sarvajanik Centre for Training and Certificate Courses, a constituent institute of Sarvajanik University, under the leadership of Shri Bharat Shah (President SU & Chairman SES). Shri Kanjibhai Bhalala, an eminent banker from the cooperative banking sector was the chief guest while Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost – Sarvajanik University, was the guest of honour.

The function was held to felicitate the participants who had successfully passed the certificate course titled Executive Programme in Banking. This course aims to reskill bankers who are designated senior officers / Managers from various cooperative banks of South Gujarat. The program was designed in consultation of all senior executives of Urban Cooperative Banks of the region. This is an adult learning programme & the median age of participants was 40 years. AGM/GM/MD/CEO/Professionals, etc. gave voluntary services as resources for this course. The institute also intends to start a new program exclusively for the newly elected Directors of Cooperative banks without any prior experience of banking sector.

Chairman / Vice – Chairman / MD / CEO of all cooperative banks of the Surat City were present during the function.

Kanjibhai stressed on the need for training the workforce as the present environment is very challenging and competitive. Further, he believed improvement in productivity of employees would be key to the future of cooperative banks.

Dr. Kiran Pandya emphasized the need for an institutional framework for adult learning. He stressed the need to strengthen the workforce to cope with the changing facets of the banking sector, e.g. technology. He also stressed upon organizing workshops to train the manpower.

Ashish Desai – Registrar, SU gave the details of various programs offered by the University and the future. He called upon the bankers to come up with the challenges and areas of concern of banks for their solution from university in areas like technology, management, data analysis, market surveys, etc. on a consultancy basis.

Participants and resource persons shared their experiences and the positive impact this program had in their routine work.

Mr. Kaushik Dalal, Chairman of The Surat Mercantile Cooperative Bank, shared his experiences and the need for such course so as to have better manpower in the cooperative banking sector. He appealed to the representatives of all banks to nominate their employees in the 2nd batch which is scheduled to start in the present month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor