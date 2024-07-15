CooperVision Champions Children's Eye Health at WCPOS V 2024

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 15: CooperVision, a global leader in myopia management, successfully concluded its impactful participation as a Gold sponsor at the 5th World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (WCPOS V) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Held from July 11 to 13, the event highlighted CooperVision's dedication to advancing paediatric eye health in Asia and underscored its role as a pioneer in myopia control. WCPOS V, hosted by the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, attracted over 1,200 paediatric ophthalmologists, researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe, highlighting its significant impact and reach.

With the prevalence and severity of myopia among children increasing, CooperVision is committed to making a lasting impact on the future of paediatric ophthalmology through harnessing advanced research and breakthrough solutions. The event, attended by leading ophthalmologists across the globe, provided a platform for CooperVision to engage with experts and explore innovative solutions.

A focal point of CooperVision's presence at WCPOS V was the presentation of findings from their MiSight® 1 day seven-year clinical study for myopia control, the world's longest continuous soft contact lens clinical trial for myopia control. The clinical evidence presented supports the credibility and efficacy of MiSight® 1 day, the world's first FDA-approved soft contact lens designed to slow myopia progression in children aged 8 to 12 at the initiation of treatment. These insights were spotlighted during the Lunch Symposium hosted at the same venue. Additionally, findings from a separate investigator-initiated study showed no adverse impact on corneal health in participants of the MiSight® 1 day clinical study after 10 years of full-time wear, further supporting the safety of long-term soft contact lens wear.

The findings from the separate investigator-initiated study, shared by Professor Nicola Logan, who was the Principal Investigator of the MiSight® 1 day clinical trial at Aston University, demonstrated the long-term safety of MiSight® 1 day, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of myopia management. "The MiSight® 1 day 7-year clinical trial is the longest running soft contact lens study among children and has given the researchers, academics and the wider eye care professional community confidence in its ability to significantly slow the progression of myopia in children," said Professor Nicola Logan. "In addition, after 10 years of full-time wear there was no impact to corneal health which further supports the role of MiSight® 1 day as a clinically useful intervention to address childhood myopia."

On July 13, CooperVision presented key research insights at Poster Village 12 during WCPOS V in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Elizabeth Lumb, Director of Global Professional Affairs, Myopia Management at CooperVision, shared the six-year cumulative treatment effect of MiSight® 1 day. Her presentation demonstrated that alternative approaches for estimating efficacy allowed the accumulated treatment effect of MiSight® 1 day to be assessed over multiple years, beyond part 1 of the MiSight® 1 day clinical trial. Additionally, Katie Harrop, Senior Manager of Global Professional Education at CooperVision shared the findings of a study evaluating the safety and ocular health with Paragon CRT® orthokeratology lenses in Chinese patients.

WCPOS V featured over 85 scientific sessions, panel discussions, and workshops covering a wide range of topics in paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus. Key themes included advancements in myopia management, innovative surgical techniques for childhood eye conditions, and strategies to improve global eye health disparities among children.

"Our participation in WCPOS V reflects our commitment to tackling the myopia epidemic in Asia through early intervention and evidence-based treatments," said Shila Gupta, Asia Pacific Myopia Management General Manager, CooperVision. "We are dedicated to equipping paediatric ophthalmologists and eye care professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to make a significant impact on children's vision health."

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric, and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

