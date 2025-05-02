Coral100 LLP: India’s Top Ayurveda Marketing Agency Drives Rs.100 Cr Client Business in FY 2024-25

New Delhi [India], May 2: Coral100 LLP, India's first and leading digital marketing agency specializing in Ayurveda and healthcare marketing, has achieved a remarkable milestone by generating ₹100 crore in business for its clients in this financial year. With a proven track record of innovation, strategic marketing, and data-driven campaigns, Coral100 LLP continues to revolutionize the healthcare marketing landscape.

As pioneers in 360-degree digital marketing for Ayurveda and healthcare brands, Coral100 LLP has successfully delivered high-quality leads, brand growth, and increased ROI for clients nationwide. The company has helped over 1000+ clients achieve exponential growth in a highly competitive market by leveraging advanced digital strategies, performance marketing, PR, and website solutions.

Speaking on this achievement, Devendra Pratap Singh, Co-founder & Director of Coral100 LLP, said: “Our commitment to excellence and deep industry expertise in Ayurveda and healthcare marketing has allowed us to drive this monumental growth for our clients. Crossing the ₹100 crore milestone is a testament to our clients’ trust in us and our ability to deliver tangible results.”

Ayurveda and healthcare brands require a unique marketing approach that blends tradition with modern digital strategies. Coral100 LLP has mastered this art, making us the go-to agency for brands seeking growth in this sector.”

With a strong focus on innovation, data analytics, and result-oriented campaigns, Coral100 LLP is poised to redefine the future of Ayurveda and healthcare marketing in India. The agency continues to expand its services, helping brands reach new heights in the ever-evolving digital space.

