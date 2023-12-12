CoRover and Google Cloud Partner to Bring BharatGPT, A Pioneering Generative AI Powered Conversational Bot for India

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: As India continues its ascent as a beacon of technological prowess in cloud adoption, CoRover.ai, in collaboration with Google Cloud as its technology partner, takes a monumental leap with the launch of BharatGPT, an Indigenous generative AI platform meticulously tailored for the Indians.

BharatGPT champions the linguistic diversity of the nation, supporting over 14 Indian languages across text, voice, and video interactions. Google Cloud as CoRover's Cloud service provider will help CoRover enhance and scale BharatGPT.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, voiced, "Our intent with BharatGPT goes beyond technological innovation; it's about crafting a platform that encapsulates our rich cultural heritage and flourishes in a cloud-first world. BharatGPT, which is built on Google Cloud's fortified infrastructure, confidently addresses these challenges, carving a niche as a trusted AI mainstay that is grounded and reliable."

This initiative aligns perfectly with the ethos of "Make AI in India, Make AI work for India". The platform's expansive feature set encompasses custom knowledge base integration, ERP/CRM system collaboration, an integrated payment gateway, and much more.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, "We are thrilled to partner with CoRover to bring BharatGPT for the public sector in India. Technology truly has the potential to transform lives and our language and generative AI capabilities built into the platform will make access easy and democratize the use of the platform. This will help strengthen India's position as an AI first nation."

CoRover.ai has already served more than 1.25 Billion users and now with BharatGPT, becomes a human-centric conversational AI platform with contextual Generative AI (LLM) and faster Machine Learning. Its innovative design is set to revolutionize virtual assistant creation, bolstering the development of multilingual virtual assistants (VideoBot, VoiceBot, ChatBot) in a matter of minutes. Among its array of features viz. Aadhar-based KYC authentication, dialogue management using Classic NLP (NLU), sentiment analysis, and an adept word embedding technique with Gen AI (NLG) establish CoRover as a cutting-edge, resource-efficient AI solution.

