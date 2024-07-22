Corporate Connect Presents the Prestigious Platform Recognizing The Industry Titans

New Delhi (India) July 22 : We have released our much-awaited Business Excellence Awards 2024 for the month of July. This time, we honour outstanding accomplishments and innovations within the business landscape, which are being proudly announced by Corporate Connect. These awards honour organisations and executives who have shown exceptional performance, visionary leadership, and a dedication to excellence. They serve as trailblazers for recognising commercial brilliance.

The ceremony this year is expected to be even more distinguished than in previous years. We are honouring businesses that have not only achieved great success in their industries but have also significantly impacted society and the economy. Pioneers from a variety of industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and more, have been honoured in this ceremony. Each of these individuals is breaking new ground in their respective fields.

Ruralnomics Pvt. Ltd

Siddharth Das (Director)

Award Category: Excellence Award for Emerging Startups for Agri-Tech E-commerce & Supp

Ruralnomics Pvt. Ltd. is a dynamic startup focused on e-commerce and supply chain solutions. The brand's sole aim is to bring heavy changes to the agritech industry. Founded by a team of professionals who recognised the potential in local agriculture, supply, and e-commerce, this bootstrap venture is dedicated to transforming the e-commerce and supply landscape of the North East while uplifting the agriculture sector.

Smtp Global Logistics Private Limited

Mr Subhash Ghule (Director)

Award Category: Best CHA for Project Cargo to watchout – 2024

SMTP Group takes immense pride to cement its position as one of the leading freight forwarders in Mumbai. It provides superior export and import services with prompt and timely execution, supported by a knowledgeable staff at its port offices. Its comprehensive logistics solutions include customs clearance, international freight forwarding, local transportation, warehouse arrangements for goods, and license registration and verification from customs.

Sanghvi Industries

Hiral Sanghvi (Chief Marketing Officer )

Award Category: Impact Recognition- Highly Regarded Manufacturers and Exporters of Tarpaulins to Watchout-2024

Welpack Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a globally renowned manufacturer, exporter, importer, and supplier of a wide range of Tarps and covers, Carry bags, Garbage bags, HDPE Tarpaulins, PE Tarps, and HDPE fabrics. They are making a distinct mark in the packing industry based on their innovative product line. Their products are based on the best-grade raw materials to develop a range of finest quality products. As per different specifications, they provide customers with bulk orders.

Svaas Inframax Solutions (OPC) Private Limited

SRIVIDHYA ( DIRECTOR)

Award Category: Impact Recognition- Highly Regarded Women Entrepreneur in Construction Industry to Watchout-2024

Svaas Inframax Solutions (opc) Private Limited emerges as a vibrant entity in the Indian business landscape, embodying the essence of a one-person company limited by shares. With an authorized capital of Rs. 1.0 lakhs and a fully paid-up capital of Rs. 1.0 lakhs, this dynamic venture is creating marvels in the realm of real estate and renting. Its overall business operations pulsate with energy, painting a picture of innovation and activity in every endeavor.

75F Smart Innovation Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Mr. Gaurav Burman, Managing Director for APAC Operation

Award Category: The India's Best IoT Solution Providers 2024

75F stands out as a symbol of innovation and advancement. This forward-thinking company is dedicated to revolutionizing how environments are perceived, leading the way toward a future where buildings become smart, adaptable ecosystems. Central to 75F's mission is an unwavering dedication to sustainability. This commitment permeates every aspect of their work, from developing energy-efficient solutions to advocating for eco-friendly practices in their building management system projects.

Cloudfirst Technology Private Limited

Mr. Ashish Srivastava, CTO

Award Category: Most Trusted IT Service Providers Companies in India 2024

Cloud First is dedicated to empowering businesses to thrive in the cloud. As one of the well-acclaimed cloud solutions providers, they offer cutting-edge technology and top-notch customer service across various industries. Their team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of expertise in cloud architecture, infrastructure, and security. This allows Cloud First to craft tailored cloud solutions that perfectly align with each client's unique requirements.

Veracious Tech

PRAJESH VP (Managing Director), Jennifer (Office Manager)

Award Category: Best Pressure Vessel Manufacturer in India 2024

Veracious Technologies is a tech-entity that has ventured into the Pressure Vessels and Heater sector with a customer-centric vision and dynamic approach. At the heart of the company, they embrace innovation that helps them to diversify their product ranges, marking a significant milestone by becoming a producer in its own right. The journey to this identity included the launch of Pressure Vessels and Heaters under their own brand name. Quality has been the cornerstone of Veracious' growth, evident from their early adoption of ISO Quality Management principles. This philosophy has not only driven their expansion but also set a standard of excellence in the industry.

Silicovolt Technology Private Limited

Ishant Raju, Nishant Raju-Director

Award Category: Most Recommended Test & Measurement Equipment Manufacturer – 2024

SILICOVOLT Technology's functional testing service focuses on ensuring the functionality, reliability, and stability of a product before it reaches the customer. They provide customized functional testing solutions that are user-friendly and tailored to meet client requirements. While offering a wide range of customized functional testing solutions, they dominate the market with their LED testing services.

NCS SoftSolutions Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Shanmugavel.P – CEO and Mr. Asir Roy Dinish- COO

Award Category: Cutting-edge AI Audit Solution – 2024

At NCS SoftSolutions Pvt. Ltd., the power of Agile Auditing is harnessed to help businesses. The company constantly adapts, experiments, and evolves to design products that customers appreciate. Their customer-centric approach has enabled the development of agile and holistic digital solutions that span the entire lifecycle, offering industry-leading performance guarantees.

Balmukund Diamond TMT Steel

Rajiv Kanodia(Director)

Award Category: Most Trusted TMT Brand in Eastern India – 2024

Balmukund Concast Ltd is engaged in the industrial manufacturing of Bars and Rods of various sizes and specifications. The products are customized as per the needs of the customers up to a capacity of 100000 tonnes on a double shift basis. So far, the products that the company has rolled in the market are Steel Rods (CTD / TMT/ CRS) from 6mm to 32mm. These rolled products are majorly used in building and other civil construction works.

The establishment is strategically based in Patna, India, which is a consumer-oriented market that comprises all the requisite facilities.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor