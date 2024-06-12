Corporate Infotech bags Rs 114 crore project with Indian Oil for IT infra maintenance

New Delhi, June 12 IT Solutions Provider Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) on Wednesday said it has secured a three-year contract worth Rs 114 crore from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the comprehensive annual maintenance of IT infrastructure across all divisions of the state-owned firm.

CIPL said in a statement that it will deploy more than 400 engineers to manage the regular comprehensive maintenance of IT infrastructure across 131 locations of Indian Oil nationwide.

“The landmark contract with IOCL is a remarkable achievement for the company. This exhibits CIPL’s credible track record and commitment to successfully deliver projects for our clients,” said Vinod Kumar, MD and CEO of CIPL.

The maintenance will include corrective and preventive services for a range of IT hardware, said CIPL which is a leading player in the IT and ITeS sector.

Headquartered in Noida, the company reported Rs 650 crore in turnover in FY24, and aims a total turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

The company has delivered several projects for public sector undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, SPMCIL, PFMS, NTPC and Airport Authority of India (AAI), among others.

--IANS

na/dan

