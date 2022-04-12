Cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh launched Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar with Mumbai Glitterati

Ace Cosmetologist & Aesthetician Debarati Ghosh woos Mumbai with the launch of advanced international skincare and brow services boutiques Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar at Mumbai's upmarket Bandra West. The event was graced by renowned television actors, music composers and artists like Urvashi Rautela, Shama Sikandar, Pavitra Punia, Munmun Dutta among others.

The boutiques will offer a plethora of immersive beauty treatments like Microblading, Powder Brows, Lip Blush, Stretch Mark Camouflage, Korean BB Glow, Botox, Fillers, Lash Extensions, Brow lamination, Brow Tinting, Brow Mapping and Kylie Jenner lash extensions respectively by Ghosh's brands - Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar (TBBB).

Debarati Ghosh, a trained cosmetologist & aesthetician from London & Germany, comes armed with 13 years of experience and has now tied up with renowned dermatologist Dr. Shruti Barde to expand her range of skin & hair treatment offerings. Alongside a wide range of men's skincare services will also be offered by Regaliaa. In another development, Sonia Nagpal joined the team as a part of the Board of Directors. Sonia is an entrepreneur based in New York City and has interests in IT, Media & Entertainment. Having founded multiple companies in the US, she brings in an astute understanding of business and will oversee the growth of Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar.

Speaking about the occasion, Debarati Ghosh, Cosmetologist & Founder - Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar states, "It's an absolute blessing to get so much support & love from my friends and clients who have made time for the launch of Regaliaa and The British Brow Bar. I have been training and practicing for years now. This facility is the culmination of the innumerable hours I have put into my practice. I'm really happy to bring in some path-breaking treatments from the west and also to join hands with Dr Shruti Barde. I believe we would make a formidable team."

As the names suggest, TBBB focuses on eye brow and eye lash enhancing treatments while Regaliaa offers high-end skin & hair therapies. Both the boutiques are housed under the same roof at a sprawling facility with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced treatment technology and an extensively well-trained personnel base.

