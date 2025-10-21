Cosmic Solar Becomes the First Solar Company to Gift Cars and 2-Wheelers to Its Employees This Diwali

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21: In a remarkable gesture of appreciation and celebration, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. (Cosmic Solar) has become the first solar company in India to distribute 8 cars, two 2-wheeler and many electronic appliances to its employees as part of its Diwali celebrations. The initiative underscores the company's belief that true progress is powered not just by technology, but also by people.

The grand celebration took place at the company's state-of-the-art 3-GW solar module manufacturing facility in Gujarat, where the management recognized the exceptional contributions of its dedicated team members. Each car was presented as a token of gratitude for their commitment, performance, and contribution to the company's growth journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: "At Cosmic, our people are the true source of our energy. Their hardwork and passion have been the driving force behind our success. This Diwali, we wanted to celebrate that spirit by giving back in a way that truly makes a difference in their lives."

Mr. Jenish Ghael, Chairman of Cosmic Solar, said: "Our success is built by the dedication of our people. At Cosmic Solar, we believe in sharing our achievements with the very individuals who make them possible. Gifting cars this Diwali is our way of expressing heartfelt gratitude and celebrating their contribution to the Cosmic family. Together, we drive towards a brighter, sustainable future for all."

The gesture reflects Cosmic Solar's culture of employee empowerment, recognition, and shared success, setting a new benchmark in India's renewable energy sector.

With innovation at its core and people at its heart, Cosmic Solar continues to illuminate lives not only through clean energy solutions but also through meaningful gestures that strengthen its family of employees.

About Cosmic PV Power Ltd.

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. is one of India's fastest-growing solar module manufacturing companies with a 3-GW fully automated, AI-enabled facility in Gujarat. Committed to driving India's renewable energy revolution, Cosmic Solar delivers world-class solar solutions that empower industries, communities, and a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: https://www.cosmicpvpower.com/

