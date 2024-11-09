COSTECH - ESYGO Joint Project to Set Up 2000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Kerala

PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 9: Kerala State Co-operative Institute of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (COSTECH), based in Thiruvananthapuram, India's first IT federal cooperative institution, is all set to establish 2000 EV charging stations across the state in collaboration with ESYGO, a Chennai-based company that manufactures and operates EV Charging stations throughout the country. The agreement was signed in a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by the State Cooperative Registrar, Dr. D. Sajith Babu IAS, COSTECH Chairman Prof. E. Kunhiraman, ESYGO Chairman Dr. V.P. Sajeevan ESYGO CEO - Sanjay Sajeevan and ESYGO Business Head( South) Krishnakumar.

The aim of this project is to ensure EV charging infrastructure across Kerala by 2030, from major cities to rural areas. This initiative will promote an eco-friendly transportation system and contribute to reducing carbon emissions. The installation of charging stations in urban centers, medium-sized towns, and rural areas will provide income opportunities and employment for small entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and residential complexes. It also encourage greater use of electric vehicles through innovative technology and faster charging facilities.

The joint project by COSTECH and ESYGO will feature charging stations operating 24/7, along with coffee shops, internet cafes, and public information centers to offer an enhanced customer experience. The rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption in India, especially in Kerala, is supported by studies indicating that by 2030, over 10 million and more electric vehicles will be on Kerala's roads, making comprehensive charging infrastructure a necessity.

The charging stations in Kerala will be set up in compliance with the guidelines set by the central government for the installation and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Technical assistance and bank loans will be provided to individuals, groups, cooperatives, and organizations with at least 500 square feet of space, whether owned or leased, to install charging stations under the COSTECH - ESYGO project.

For more information, please contact: 8925229920

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor