Could Sparklo and Dogetti be solid investments in the crypto market over Tokens like SUI?

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/ATK): Q2 has certainly seen the rise of several meme coins this season; it seems that Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a break from dominating the crypto market. This only leads to the question, where do Sparklo (SPARK) and Dogetti (DETI) seek to benefit from this alt-season? And will SUI (SUI) ever bounce back from market decline?

First A Sparklo Then A Glow

Sparklo is currently trying to develop a marketplace for precious metal trading. The platform's main focus will be on gold, silver and platinum - copper, tin and bronze will be available later on as the platform expands. Individuals will be able to participate in the global precious metal market trade. Sparklo uses crypto-based features such as NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens to represent each precious metal, therefore providing individuals with digital proof of their precious metals and assets.

The aim of the platform is to bridge the gap between precious metal resellers and individuals that are interested in purchasing them. With blockchain technology, many doors are open for industries to 'cut out the middleman' and cut the cost of precious metal trading for the people. The platform values transparency and security as well as lowering transaction costs. The blockchain recording of every transaction ensures that no one is able to tamper with the data.

SUI Sees Market Decline

The SUI aim is to create an innovative blockchain space that redefines asset ownership. The SUI blockchain is revolutionising the industry by providing unprecedented speed and scalability. Its novel approach makes use of the fact that many blockchain transactions include non-overlapping states, allowing for parallel processing. SUI also optimises for single-writer objects, which eliminates the need for consensus in small transactions.

Currently, the SUI platform is going through a market decline at the moment. Recently SUI's price dropped by over 5.96% after the all-time high price was reached on the 3rd of May. It seems SUI's reign is over before it even began. How can Dogetti fill the void that SUI will leave on the market?

Go Barking Mad For The Dogetti Dream

Dogetti has grown in multiple ways in recent weeks; set on achieving their well-deserved position as the Top Doge in cryptocurrency, the Dogetti family has no plans of slowing down. Don Eloni Dogetti considers everyone to be a part of a vast extended family, hence why he offers numerous opportunities for his fellow family members to gain income.

Members of the Dogetti family profit merely by keeping tokens in their accounts, as 2% of each transaction is reallocated to token holders. Another 2% is contributed to a charity wallet, where token holders can choose which organisation receives the proceeds.

Dogetti provides a variety of dog NFTs that serve as virtual pets for family members. There are also proposals to allow NFTs to breed with each other, with the resulting offspring sold for a profit in cryptocurrencies or conventional fiat cash. The options are limitless!

