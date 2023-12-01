Countdown Begins: AATCOC Prepares to Launch the First-Ever Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 at Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024, a groundbreaking event set to take place from the 16th to the 18th of January at the prestigious India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

With a vision to foster cultural and religious exchange, AATCOC, under the dynamic leadership of Managing Director Abdul Musaddiq, has meticulously curated this expo to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals and businesses involved in facilitating the sacred pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah.

Event Details:

Date: January 16-18, 2024

Venue: India Expo Mart - Greater Noida (Delhi NCR)

Esteemed Partners

Official Airlines Partner:

Saudia Airlines has been named the Official Airlines Partner for the event. Their support underscores the commitment to providing seamless and convenient travel solutions for pilgrims embarking on the sacred journeys of Hajj and Umrah.

Co-Sponsors:

Salaam Haji & Shama Travels have joined as Co-Sponsors, bringing their expertise and dedication to ensuring a holistic and enriching pilgrimage experience.

Associate Sponsor:

Gulf Associates, Dream Zone Hotel Makkah & Rawad Holidays has come on board as the Associate Sponsors, contributing to the overall success of the expo through their valuable support.

Supporting Partners:

AATCOC is proud to welcome the following Supporting Partners:

Way 2 Umrah Services Pvt Ltd

Walsons Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd

Haj Travel Agents Federation of India

All India Haj Umrah Tour Operators Association

Travel Agents Association of Karnataka

Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce

Asian Arab Travel Agents Association

These partners play a crucial role in fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation within the religious tourism sector.

Featured Sponsors:

The expo is further enriched by the valuable contributions of the Featured Sponsors:

Makkah Tour & Travels

Hayaat Tours Hyderabad

Musafir Tours & Travels

Elite Travels

Al Khazra Tour & Travels

Their participation demonstrates a shared commitment to elevating the pilgrimage experience for individuals undertaking Hajj and Umrah.

Technology Partner:

Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd has been named the Technology Partner, bringing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the digital experience and logistical efficiency of the expo.

Official Media Partner:

Indian Journo has been designated as the Official Media Partner, ensuring comprehensive coverage and widespread dissemination of the expo's key highlights.

Official Magazine Partner:

The Trade Connect has been named the Official Magazine Partner, providing a platform for in-depth insights and features related to the Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024.

Abdul Musaddiq expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from these partners:

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed partners for their unwavering support. Their collaboration is instrumental in making the Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 a resounding success, furthering our shared commitment to cultural understanding and seamless pilgrimage experiences."

For More Details, Stall, or Sponsorship Opportunities:

Interested parties are invited to explore various opportunities for participation. For more information about the expo, stall bookings, or sponsorship opportunities, please drop an email to connect@ahuexpo.com, call us at +9180 45684568, or visit our website at www.ahuexpo.com

The countdown is on, and AATCOC welcomes all stakeholders, media representatives, and participants to join in this historic event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor