Countdown begins for CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru: Igniting marketing's future of with Adgully

ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Adgully, the leading trade news portal covering the M&E, marketing and advertising industries, has announced the 2023 edition of CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter, presented by NewsFirst Kannada.

The event will take place at the Lalit Ashok Bangalore on October 6, 2023.

This highly anticipated event is set to bring together marketing thought leaders, professionals, and innovators under one roof for a day of unparalleled insights, networking, and collaboration.

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter is more than just a conference; it's a celebration of the marketing industry's resilience, innovation, and adaptability. The theme for the event is "Embrace Automation, Inclusivity, and Innovation," and it aims to inspire marketers to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

The theme reflects the current needs of the marketing industry, especially with the growing importance of automation and inclusivity in reaching diverse audiences. Innovation, of course, is always a key driver of success. The theme encapsulates the marketing industry's quest to adapt, connect, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. It's a recognition that staying ahead in this field requires a multifaceted approach that respects the past, embraces the present, and constantly innovates for the future.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully, shared her enthusiasm for the event: "CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter is our commitment to empowering marketing professionals in India. At a time where marketing strategies are constantly evolving, this event aims to equip attendees with the latest insights, strategies, and technologies to drive success in their marketing endeavors. Our mission at Adgully is to be the catalyst for positive change in the industry, and CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter is a testament to this commitment."

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter sponsors

Adgully would like to extend its gratitude to the sponsors who have not only supported but elevated CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru chapter to new heights. Their unwavering commitment to the event has been nothing short of exceptional.

Presenting Partner: NewsFirst Kannada

Growth Partner: Mobavenue Media

Associate Partner: Neil Patel Digital India

Digital Advertising Partner: MiQ

Communication Partner: Teamology

Gifting Partner: Roastea

What to expect at CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru

Inspiring keynote speakers: The event will feature renowned marketing leaders who will share their experiences and vision for the future of marketing, shedding light on embracing automation, inclusivity, and innovation.

Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, potential collaborators, and industry experts to build meaningful relationships and explore new avenues for growth.

Register today

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be a part of CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter. Register now and secure your spot at https://shorturl.at/npHX0 to gain invaluable insights, foster connections, and drive innovation in your marketing strategies.

For inquiries:

Nehal Shukla: +91 9321854185

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor