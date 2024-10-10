Countdown Begins: Seven Days to Go for SHRM India Annual Conference 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: The countdown to the 13th edition of the SHRM India Annual Conference has officially begun. Scheduled for October 17th and 18th at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, the conference promises to be one of the largest HR events in India, with a focus on fostering trust, collaboration, and actionable change in the workplace. The event continues to gain momentum with the renowned speakers who have been added to the already impressive list of leading voices from the world of work.

The conference, on the theme 'NOW,' will empower HR leaders with business strategies for success while emphasizing civility and building a positive organizational culture. Attendees will get to take a deep dive into topics such as sustainability-driven employee wellness and rewards systems as well as a strategic foresight for the future of work with technology solutions including Gen AI tools.

Commenting on the event, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "SHRMIAC24, with its theme 'NOW,' will provide HR leaders with the tools and insights necessary to implement real and relevant changes. This year's conference aims to deliver strategies that create workplaces that are not only productive but also inclusive and supportive. We are thrilled with the growing speaker lineup and the diverse range of topics that will be explored at this transformative event. We are also very excited to announce winners of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards at the India Annual Conference. The landmark event will set new benchmarks for the HR leaders and we are sure knowledge sharing will bring new opportunities for the sector."

The conference is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the HR fraternity, featuring over 4000 attendees participating in more than 70 knowledge sessions spread across different content tracks like Leadership, Culture & Experience, WorkTech, Policy & Strategy. In addition to previously announced global thought leaders, the updated speaker lineup now includes: Betty Thompson, Chair, SHRM Board of Directors & Senior Executive Advisor, Booz Allen Hamilton; Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India; Raj Nayak, Founder and Managing Director, House of Cheer Networks; Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka; Pavitra Singh, CHRO, Pepsico; K S Shetty, Director - Human Resources, HPCL; Ganapathi Subramanian, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sundaram Home Finance, Rachna Kumar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, Savitha Shivsankar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Asian Paints, Nanjappa BS, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Infosys amongst others.

The event will also announce the winners of the much-awaited SHRM HR Excellence Awards. With the introduction of three separate tracks: Enterprises, Startups/MSMEs, and PSEs, the awards celebrate the trailblazers in HR who are setting new standards and making a lasting impact on their organizations and beyond.

Stay tuned for more updates as the conference draws closer! Please visit www.shrmconference.org/iac.

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

