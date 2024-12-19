Country Club Hosts New Year’s Bash War of DJs and Launches Chalo Sri Lanka with Bade Dilwale Card

New Delhi [India], December 19: On 18th December 2024, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Limited announced its most awaited New Year’s bash, ‘War of Dj’s’. In the past, CCHHL has also hosted star-studded entertainment events featuring top celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, as well as sporting legends such as Kapil Dev and PV Sindhu. This year, CCHHL will host “Asia's Biggest New Year Bash 2025” across all its clubs and resorts in India, with the flagship event, “War of the DJs,” taking place at the Country Club Undri, Pune, featuring celebrity Dance performances, live music, and DJ sets.

Talking about their recent milestones in promoting international tourism, Country Club India has unveiled its latest initiative, “Chalo Sri Lanka,” aimed at encouraging Indian travellers to explore the hidden gems of Sri Lanka. Central to this campaign is the launch of the exclusive Bade Dilwale card, designed to provide Country Club members with unparalleled perks to discover the island nation's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant biodiversity.

Sri Lanka has long been a favored destination for Indian tourists, thanks to improved connectivity between the two countries. With regular flights from major Indian cities and the introduction of ferry services, travelling to Sri Lanka has become more accessible and cost-effective. These developments have opened the door for more Indian travellers to immerse themselves in the island's pristine beaches, lush greenery, and historical landmarks.

The initiative aligns perfectly with the best time to visit Sri Lanka—December to April—when clear blue skies and verdant scenery create the ideal setting for sightseeing and outdoor activities. From Colombo's bustling nightlife to the spiritual serenity of Kandy and the adventure-filled Kitulgala, the Bade Dilwale card promises members an enriching and unforgettable travel experience.

Sharing his personal connection to the initiative, Mr. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Country Club India, recounted his recent travels to Sri Lanka: “Bade Dilwale is inspired by my own journey through Sri Lanka. From experiencing Colombo's vibrant nightlife and Kandy's iconic Temple of the Tooth Relic to the adrenaline rush of white-water rafting in Kitulgala, it was a trip to remember. I am confident our members will create their own incredible memories through this program. Bade Dilwale truly represents the spirit of Hyderabad's hospitality and our commitment to bringing world-class experiences to our members.”

Mr. Reddy's trip was marked by notable interactions, including celebrating his birthday with Sri Lankan cricket legend Aravinda de Silva, meeting His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former President of Sri Lanka, and engaging with Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, who hosted him during his stay. These moments underscored the strong cultural and personal ties between India and Sri Lanka.

With “Chalo Sri Lanka,” Country Club India is setting a new benchmark in global tourism, offering its members not just exclusive travel benefits but also an opportunity to forge meaningful cultural connections. This initiative is a testament to the Club's ambition to redefine the travel experience and establish itself as a leader in the international tourism space.

