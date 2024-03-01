Court Allows Naresh Goyal Hospitalisation For Cancer

On Thursday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court dismissed Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's request for interim medical bail, following his recent cancer diagnosis. However, the court granted permission for the 74-year-old to be admitted to Tata Memorial Hospital or another hospital of his preference, accompanied by an escort, for a period of two months. During his hospitalization, Goyal will also be permitted to have home-cooked meals. Furthermore, the treating physicians are required to provide the court with bi-monthly reports on his condition. “It is crucial to clarify that the court’s denial of interim bail is not a refusal of medical aid; rather, it is a measure to prevent potential abuse of the investigative process,” said special judge MG Deshpande, referring to Goyal’s influence and the potential misuse of liberty if granted bail.

Goyal had broken down in court last month, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than living in his present situation. Noting that the way prisoners were treated at JJ Hospital was not sustainable for his health, the court on January 9 permitted him to visit private doctors of his choice for a medical check-up. After receiving reports of private doctors and pursuant to a request made by the special public prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate Sunil Gonsalves, the special judge directed the JJ hospital on February 16 to constitute a medical board and submit its report and opinion for the court’s consideration.

On February 21, the board comprised of four experts in cardiology, orthopaedics, general medicine and general surgery informed the court about Goyal’s illness and the state-run hospital’s inability to provide necessary treatment including a gastroenterologist’s opinion as needed. Referring to the reports of private doctors, the ED strongly proposed transferring the medical care of Goyal to the Tata Memorial Hospital, arguing that there was no confirmed diagnosis of neuro endocrine tumor and tests were required to confirm the disease. Advocate Aabad Ponda along with advocate Ameet Naik and advocate Abhishek Kale, representing Goyal, rebuked the suggestion and vehemently argued that citizens have the right to choose and bear the expenses for their preferred medical treatment in a private hospital. “Whose life is at stake? Who has the authority to decide where the accused should seek treatment – himself or the ED?” the advocates asked, praying for interim medical bail. They also intimated the court about Goyal’s inability to bear escort charges due to his critical financial condition. The court, however, refused to accept the argument regarding Goyal’s inability to pay escort charges.

“Remarkably, the team of a number of esteemed lawyers from the inception until now has not asserted that they have been handling the matters of the accused as a charitable endeavour. This is only to suggest and nothing more, that the applicant is not incapacitated to pay escort charges,” the special judge said, further suggesting that if the applicant indeed faced financial difficulties, he could still access a range of services available at the Tata Memorial Hospital. Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the ED in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore. The ED’s case against Goyal is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI against Jet Airways India Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.



