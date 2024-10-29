C.R. Patil Launches DASATVA – Smart Colon Hydrotherapy in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 29: In a significant development for health and wellness, the “DASATVA: Healing Lives” wellness center was inaugurated by Union Minister C.R. Patil on Sunday, introducing Smart Colon Hydrotherapy to the Vesu area of Surat. This innovative treatment offers relief from common ailments such as Gas, Constipation, and Acidity, all without the need for medication or side effects.

Inauguration was accompanied by Proff. Dr Ali Irani from Nanavati Max hospital who is an avid researcher and promoter of natural treatments.

As modern lifestyles and western diet lead many to experience digestive issues, DASATVA’s Smart Colon Hydrotherapy emerges as a natural alternative. Founder & DNA Genetic consultant Kishor Sarvaiya from the DASATVA: Healing Lives explained that the therapy is safe for individuals over ten years old, including the elderly. By utilizing UV filtered, RO Mineral water, the therapy effectively eliminates waste trapped in the body, helping alleviate discomfort associated with digestive problems.

Colon Hydrotherapy has gained popularity abroad and has been accessible to residents of Surat for the past six years. The Vesu center marks the sixth location for DASATVA Healing Lives, with 1 company outlet in Adajan and 4 existing centers in the Surat, further expanding options for those seeking holistic health solutions.

This new center sets the gold standard benchmark for Colon hydrotherapy in India. With growing demand for the franchise outlet “DASATVA”is expected to serve the nation’s demand for those affected by digestive and chronic issues.

