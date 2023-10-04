Crafting Digital Experiences with a Human Touch

Aishwarya Rai

New Delhi (India), October 4: Amidst the rapid currents of technological advancements, Aishwarya Rai shines bright, blending her tech-savvy nature with a heart that truly understands people. This combination sets her apart in the expansive realm of Tech Innovation.

A product of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Rai’s academic brilliance shines through her work. Aishwarya’s time at IIT highlighted her vast interests, notably guiding her to the Humanities Department to study both philosophy and psychology. An extension of this academic journey saw her crossing European borders to the renowned Saarland University Graduate School in Germany, where she delved deep into AI, Cryptography, and Security as a Research Fellow of the DAAD Scholarship programme.

In an exclusive exchange, Aishwarya remarked, “IIT Delhi was my playground. It laid the foundation, not just technically, but holistically. I delved into humanities, philosophy, and literature, extrapolating that to how technology can resonate with human stories and experiences & enable humans to lead a more meaningful life.”

But it’s her groundbreaking work at upGrad, Southeast Asia’s premier EdTech unicorn, that stands as a testament to her prowess in the startup ecosystem. Over her tenure spanning close to five years, Aishwarya led the development of online tech education products in collaboration with global giants such as Purdue University, USA, Liverpool John Moores University, UK and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

While the EdTech giant catered to a broad spectrum of courses, Aishwarya zeroed in on the pivotal areas that were becoming the backbone of the 21st-century tech industry: Full Stack Development, Blockchain and Data Science. But what truly set her leadership apart was not just the creation of these courses but the tangible impact they had on upGrad’s user base which could be seen in how they frequently spoke of the salary hikes they secured, transitions to their dream tech roles and the doors that opened for them post their education.

Commenting on her time at upGrad, she revealed, “The startup ecosystem is very fast-paced. At upGrad, our mission was to make high-quality education accessible & make knowledge available in a more streamlined fashion, so that end-users can benefit by knowing the core concepts from renowned industry & academic experts and strengthen their fundamentals at a more grassroots level. My role was to ensure we delivered content that was not only technologically advanced but deeply rooted in fulfilling the outcomes expected by the end-user.”

Her international experiences, particularly her stints in places ranging from Saarland, Germany, to Seattle, USA, with Sofy.AI, have given Rai a unique perspective on product development. At Sofy.AI, a leading B2B SaaS platform, Aishwarya & her team create product strategy, ensuring mobile test automation and AI-based testing solutions are top-notch and user-focused.

“When creating products for end humans, I remember that simplicity and usability are key. The best tech disappears into the background, letting users focus on what matters most. My goal is to create products that feel intuitive, almost like a natural extension of oneself” she said.

However, Rai’s contributions aren’t limited to the corporate sector alone. Her volunteering spirit saw her offering guidance and support as a Mental Health Counselor during weekends and also a Mentor to Startup Enthusiasts wanting to learn about Product Strategy and Development.

When asked about her drive for such diverse volunteer work, Aishwarya noted, “Empathy drives me. Technology can change the world but helping others & encouraging them allows me to change individual lives. t complements my work in tech by reminding me that ultimately, it’s about serving people.”

As the digital tech landscape evolves, Rai’s name is synonymous with the next generation of products driven by user-centric design, international collaboration, and a deep understanding of the startup ecosystem. As she aptly puts it, “Think long-term. Great products stand the test of time because they evolve with the needs and desires of their users. Don’t just aim for a quick win, aim for sustained value.”

Leaders such as Aishwarya Rai are paving the path for the future of products in the digital tech sector. This future appears not only innovative but also marked by a profound sense of empathy.

Aishwarya’s Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aishwarya-rai-a8535782/

Aishwarya’s Website: https://aishr.com/

