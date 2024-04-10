Crafting Narratives, The Journey of Garima Jandwani in Advertising

New Delhi (India), April 10:Garima has been in the advertising industry for 6 years. When she was in her teens, her family would enjoy the daily soap operas but she would eagerly wait for the commercials, finding more delight in ads than in the serials. Instead of humming tunes from movies, she caught herself humming catchy advertising jingles. However, the thought of turning this passion into a career never crossed her mind. Like any typical teenager, she was unsure of her path.

While pursuing mass communication at Indraprastha College (Delhi University), she embarked on multiple internships and part-time jobs to gain clarity. Seeking further understanding, she pursued an MBA in advertising from Symbiosis, where she often found herself dozing off in classes. But she enjoyed every insight during advertising lectures. It was during her time at the dramatics club, particularly while scripting, that she realized her true calling lay in writing.

Following this realization, Garima interned at Ogilvy. After completing her MBA, she kickstarted her career as a scriptwriter at India Today. Later, she transitioned to 22 Feet Tribal Worldwide, then to Web Chutney, and she is currently serving as a Senior Copywriter at Leo Burnett.

In the initial stages of her career, Garima found herself working on a brand that nobody wanted to touch. Over time, she had the opportunity to collaborate with over 30 brands, including esteemed names such as Apple, Airtel, Maggi, Amazon, and Doritos. Along this journey, her portfolio expanded exponentially, often without her even realizing it.

Each step of her journey has been marked by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to crafting compelling narratives for brands. What began as a mere fascination with advertisements has evolved into a fulfilling career where she is able to leverage her creativity and writing skills to make a tangible impact in the advertising industry.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties that come with pursuing a career in advertising, Garima has found immense satisfaction in seeing her ideas come to life and resonate with audiences. Whether it’s through a clever tagline, a heartfelt story, or a visually stunning campaign, she is constantly striving to push the boundaries of creativity and leave a lasting impression on consumers.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field, Garima Jandwani was honored as the Most Prominent Creative Expert – 2024, Delhi, in the Copy Writing Category by Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2024. This accolade serves as a testament to her talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence in advertising.

Looking back, Garima is grateful for the journey that has led her to where she is today. Each experience, whether big or small, has played a pivotal role in shaping her as a professional and has fuelled her passion for advertising. As she continues to grow and evolve in her career, she is excited to see where the next chapter will take her and the stories that she will tell.

