Crane India Expands Philanthropy with Mobile Medical Unit in Satara

Satara (Maharashtra) [India] October 9: Today, Crane (NYSE: CR) announced its partnership with Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation (ATNF), supporting healthcare access and community wellbeing as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative in India. This collaboration marks the launch of a two-year Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) project in the rural areas of Satara district, continuing Crane India's long-standing tradition of giving back, following earlier donations to Maher Orphanage during the 2018-2020 and 2021-2023 periods.

The new Crane sponsored MMU is a fully-equipped and self-contained mobile clinic. The unit is outfitted with medical and diagnostic equipment, a skilled healthcare team, and virtual access to specialized medical consultants via telemedicine. Services offered by the MMU include preventive care, primary health services, diagnostic screenings, and virtual specialist consultations, aiming to address the healthcare needs of underserved populations. Each unit will be staffed by a General Physician, paramedics, a pharmacist, and a social worker. The MMU will provide over 100 essential medicines and will operate Monday through Friday, with flexible weekend availability if necessary. The project is expected to treat more than 12,000 patients annually, deliver over 3,600 screenings for non-communicable diseases, and conduct awareness programs for over 3,600 beneficiaries each year.

Crane India's donation will support ATNF in operating the Mobile Medical Unit project for two years, with an estimated total cost of $148,000 USD (12.3M INR). All expenses related to vehicle procurement, medical equipment, staffing, and medicines are included in this cost. To ensure transparency and accountability, an online project dashboard will provide real-time updates on the MMU's performance and outreach.

The MMU project aims to provide enhanced healthcare access to local communities, reduce mortality rates, and alleviate the burden of disease. The initiative will focus on proactive healthcare measures, early detection of illnesses, and reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), ultimately improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals in the Satara district. Additionally, the project will promote long-term health awareness and behavior change, contributing to reduced healthcare costs in the region.

Crane India is committed to its local community and strives to foster goodwill, strengthen regional presence as well as its charitable impact in Satara. The project will also create opportunities for Crane India associates to volunteer in their native regions, further motivating them to contribute to meaningful social causes.

Crane India is proud to be part of a growing effort to improve healthcare access across rural India.

This partnership with ATNF underscores Crane India's dedication to driving positive social impact and addressing critical healthcare needs in the communities where it operates.

For more information on Crane, please visit www.craneco.com.

Additional photos and videos are available on Crane India’s LinkedIn page.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor