Creative Nexus: Pioneering Digital Marketing Solutions for Global and Local Businesses

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: The name Creative Nexus (CNX) is rapidly growing in the field of digital marketing, and the reason behind this is its novel digital marketing solutions that help brands grow all over the world. A digital marketing and advertising agency based out of New Delhi, India, has inspired everyone in how they approach online marketing. Their personalised solutions, use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and their commitment to providing a 360° solution to their clients have made them one of the most sought-after agencies in the industry. In today's world, where establishing a presence online and getting the attention of the audience has become so hard, Creative Nexus is helping its clients find a solid footing.

Owing to this approach, Creative Nexus has registered significant success for its clients in this last year alone. If we talk about website traffic, they have boosted it by 50% with their expert SEO strategies and, for some of the clients, almost doubled it. On Social Media, CNX was able to increase engagement by 60% ~70% and build stronger connections with the audience with the help of targeted and quality content.

CNX has an impressive portfolio of over 1000+ clients from various Industries. Some of the famous clients include Accenture, Tata Motors, Hindalco, J&J, Havas Media, United Airlines, Hummel Vedanta, and many more. With over 8 years of experience and partnerships with famous brands such as Shopify, Bigcommerce, Shiprocket, PhonePe, Paytm, Razorpay, and GoWiki, CNX aims to help brands grow in this competitive digital space.

They have been serving organisations of all sizes and shapes- from Fortune 100 brands to global enterprises, startups to SMEs, and Governments to NGOs for almost a decade now. CNX offers comprehensive digital marketing and advertising solutions, including SEO, SMM, Shopify Website Development, Ad Management, Presentation & Packaging Design, Content Creation and Brand Stories. With these services under their belt and many more coming, CNX aims to provide 360° solutions to their clients.

CEO and Founder of CNX, K. Prabhu, said, "Our goal is to help businesses in increasing their visibility online. To achieve that, our team is ever-evolving and stays ahead of the curve. Recently, we started using AI in our operations. Now we can analyse large amounts of data, and based on that, we can formulate stronger strategies."

Creative Nexus's success lies in its ability to understand and address the unique challenges faced by businesses in various sectors.

Rishabh Kumar, CMO and Co-Founder of Creative Nexus, said, "Our ability to understand the unique needs of different industries and businesses is what makes us the best. We don't believe in copy-paste formulas, but we create unique and personalised brand stories for all our clients and their audiences."

Another thing that stands out at CNX is their commitment towards staying updated. They use the latest tools and technologies and conduct regular training for their staff to ensure that they are equipped with the latest skill set. This helps them to keep their clients ahead of their competition. Recently, CNX has started to use automation and advanced data analytics. This way, they are able to save time on many tedious tasks and focus more on the creative aspects of the project.

Now, seeing the success, Creative Nexus has decided to increase its list offerings. It is part of their new initiative to provide all digital solutions to their clients under one roof only. This way, their clients can maintain continuity across different channels and present a unified front to the world. Some of the newer services that are going to be added include Ajio, Myntra, FirstCry, Meesho and eBay seller account management.

CNX's journey is all about creating a long-lasting impact in the digital marketing and advertising industry worldwide. They aim to revolutionise and provide novel solutions to local and global businesses.

Currently, one of India's top digital marketing and advertising agencies, Creative Nexus, was founded in New Delhi in 2016, and now they have expanded to Bangalore. The firm was founded with the goal of revolutionising the way that brands communicate with their target audiences. CNX currently offers its clients a complete suite of digital marketing and advertising services. Over one thousand clients have benefited from CNX's client-centric approach over the past eight years; for more information, visit https://creativenexus.in

