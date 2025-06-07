CREDAI-MCHI backs India's first career conclave for architects -- WOArchitect Career Conclave 2025 to shape the future of the profession

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: For the first time in India, the architecture community is set to experience a groundbreaking initiative dedicated solely to shaping, guiding, and empowering careers in architecture. The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, scheduled for Saturday, 14th June 2025 at NESCO, Mumbai, is poised to be a landmark event that redefines the professional landscape for architects, students, educators, and industry stakeholders alike. Adding gravitas to the occasion, the conclave will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Narayan Rane, Member of Parliament and former Union Cabinet Minister.

In a significant endorsement of its vision and impact, CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in MMR, has lent its full support to WCC 2025. The collaboration reflects CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals and fostering stronger linkages between architecture and real estate development.

Keval Valambhia, COO, CREDAI-MCHI, remarked, "The WOArchitect Career Conclave is a much-needed intervention for the architectural ecosystem in India. At CREDAI-MCHI, we believe that empowering architects with career clarity, industry insights, and growth pathways is vital to building a resilient, innovative built environment. This is not just an eventit's a turning point for how we align education, employment, and entrepreneurship in architecture."

Conceptualized by visionary architects and WOArchitect co-founders Ar. Milind Surve and Ar. Snehal Jagdale SurveDirectors at Alternate Angle and Alternate Angle AcademyWCC 2025 emerges as a timely and transformative response to a critical gap in the architectural landscape. While design excellence is central to architectural education, structured platforms that spotlight career trajectories, interdisciplinary opportunities, and strategic professional growth have remained scarce. WCC 2025 aims to change that with a power-packed, one-day immersive experience combining expert-led career guidance, job opportunities, higher education pathways, and dynamic industry networking.

"The idea for this conclave stemmed from a simple yet profound insight architects in India often don't have access to structured career guidance," said Ar. Milind Surve, Co-Founder of WOArchitect. "We envisioned a platform that not only showcases possibilities but empowers architects to make confident, well-informed decisions about their future. Whether you're just starting out, navigating mid-career transitions, or exploring allied fields, WCC is where ideas, inspiration, and opportunities meet."

Spanning an engaging full-day agenda from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the conclave will feature keynote addresses, expert-led seminars, dynamic panel discussions, a full-fledged job fair with walk-in interviews, and a higher education showcase spotlighting leading institutions. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from renowned speakers, including Ar. Amol Shimpi MRICS, Co-Founder, SAS Investments, Ar. Hrishikesh Phadke, Partner, Newarch LLP, Ar. Rupali Gupte, Founder, Copperpod Architecture Paths and Ar. Amita Gore, Partner, PGAG Architects. Together, they will share diverse perspectives across critical domains such as technology, research, education, legal frameworks, entrepreneurship, and architectural management.

Emphasizing the distinctive vision behind the conclave, Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve said, "This isn't just an event it's a movement. For far too long, architects have had to navigate career crossroads in isolation, with limited visibility beyond traditional practice. WCC is our collective call to shift that narrative. We're creating a holistic ecosystem that fosters lifelong learning, continuous upskilling, and the exploration of unconventional yet rewarding career paths. The response from the architectural community has been overwhelmingly positive and deeply affirming."

WOArchitect, the platform behind the conclave, already serves over 15,000 members through its online ecosystem that includes career tests, e-learning programs, job boards, and entrepreneurial resources. With WCC 2025, WOArchitect takes a major step forward in creating a real-world space for interaction, inspiration, and industry integration. WCC 2025 is open to architects, students, employers, institutions, and anyone invested in the future of architectural practice and education.

To register and learn more, visit www.woarchitect.com/wcc2025

About WOArchitect:

WOArchitect is a professional platform dedicated to helping architects discover career paths, educational opportunities, and a thriving business network. Through its innovative tools and expert-led initiatives, WOArchitect empowers the architecture community to achieve professional excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor