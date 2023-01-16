Credit Access Grameen Ltd Chooses Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Engine to Strengthen Loan Underwriting

Leading global AI-powered credit decisioning platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that the largest microfinance institution (MFI) in India, Credit Access Grameen Limited (CA Grameen) has chosen to implement its platform to underwrite loan applications. CA Grameen commenced operations in the form of an NGO in 1999 in a village near Bengaluru. Over the years backed by a unique operating model and pursuit to serve the bottom of the social pyramid, it grew into the largest MFI under the aegis of Udaya Kumar Hebbar. It has a presence across 14 states and 1 union territory backed by a branch network of 1,684 serving nearly 3.8 million customers with over USD 2 billion gross loan portfolio as on September 2022. CA Grameen will be using Scienaptic's credit decisioning engine, intelligent multi-bureau solution, and repository of risk-predictive bureau variables to underwrite new and existing customers for group loans and two-wheeler loans. "We at CA Grameen work on the foundations of empathetic, creative, transparent, and efficient credit for the rural population of India. Scienaptic's cutting-edge technology will greatly improve our ability to harness the power of data analytics into lending decisions," said Firoz Anam, Chief Risk Officer at CA Grameen. Sudesh Puthran, Chief Technology Officer at CA Grameen, further added, "The engine's ability to pull data from external sources, analyze variables, and draw conclusions in real-time will enable us to make faster and more personalized lending decisions, thereby allowing us to match the evolving financial needs of the rural population of India." Correspondingly, Joydip Gupta, APAC Head of Scienaptic, said, "We are very pleased that C A Grameen has selected us as a strategic partner to support their noble cause of addressing the microfinancing needs of the rural population in India. Our AI-powered credit decisioning platform will enable speed to market, greater automation, and better decisions while minimizing risks. We are confident our platform will be a valuable asset to them and will play a significant role in improving the financial well-being of millions."

