Credit Card Fraud: Follow These Steps to Get a Refund From Your Bank

If you frequently use your credit card, this information could be quite useful. Many individuals become victims of online credit card fraud even without sharing OTP and card details. A recent incident involved a TV actor who was targeted by credit card fraud. His credit card was hacked, leading him to block the card following unauthorized transactions. While blocking the card can prevent additional fraud, it does not guarantee a refund. But many people don't know that prompt action can now be taken to address this issue.

If money is taken from your account without permission, it is important to report it to your bank right away. It's important to note that if you report the problem within three days, you have a better chance of not only having your card blocked for safety, but also of getting a refund from the bank.

Even after complaining bank, they didn't return your money then you can register you complain on RBI's complain management system.

For registering complain, follow these steps.

Click on cms.rbi.org. Then Click on File a Complaint option and fill Captcha code. Fill complaint Details

By following the above steps bank will refund your money.