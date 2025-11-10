Credlix and Embassy of India Launch Next Phase of India-Mexico Trade Corridor with Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 10: Building on the success of the India-Mexico Connect initiative launched earlier this year, Credlix, the financial arm of Moglix and a global fintech platform for cross-border supply-chain financing, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Mexico and supported by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), today announced the India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025, scheduled from 19 to 21 November 2025 in Mexico City and Toluca, State of Mexico.

The three-day business exchange marks a key milestone in the India-Mexico Trade Corridor, connecting Indian exporters and Mexican importers across high-growth industrial sectors such as automotive components, machinery, electricals, plastics, metals, and textiles. The meet aims to build direct partnerships, deepen supply-chain integration, and expand access to trade finance between both nations at a time when global manufacturing networks are being reshaped.

In a multipolar world, trade is increasingly defined by diversification, options, and resilience. India's rise as a global manufacturing and technology hub has positioned it as a reliable partner in an era of supply-chain realignment. As the world's fifth-largest economy with a GDP of USD 3.9 trillion and growth of 6.5 percent in 2024, India is pursuing self-reliance while strengthening its trade bridges with key regions. Mexico, with merchandise imports exceeding USD 625 billion in 2024, serves as the gateway to North America under the USMCA framework. Together, India and Mexico represent a partnership grounded in scale, stability, and shared strategic interests.

Ambassador of India to Mexico, H.E. Dr. Pankaj Sharma, said, "India and Mexico continue to build on 75 years of trusted partnership. This engagement reflects our shared vision to create resilient, diversified, and inclusive trade bridges between two major emerging economies."

Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix and Credlix, said, "The India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 represents the next chapter in advancing the India-Mexico Trade Corridor. We are enabling Indian exporters to become part of North America's industrial value chain through Mexico, while helping Mexican manufacturers access high-quality Indian products with Credlix's end-to-end trade-finance support."

The event will bring together over 30 Indian exporters and leading Mexican manufacturers for curated B2B meetings, sectoral sessions, and networking opportunities. The three-day programme will include a roundtable discussion and networking dinner at the Embassy of India on 19 November, the main exhibition and panel discussions on 20 November, and a business visit to Toluca, State of Mexico on 21 November 2025.

The Toluca visit, organised in coordination with the Government of the State of Mexico, will include a courtesy call on H.E. Delfina Gomez Alvarez, Honourable Governor, State of Mexico, and an interaction with H.E. Laura Gonzalez Hernandez, Honourable Minister of Economy, State of Mexico. The delegation will also visit an industrial park, meet with business chambers, and participate in B2B sessions, followed by a lunch hosted by the Honourable Governor.

The Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 is part of an ongoing effort by the Embassy of India and Credlix Mexico to accelerate cross-border collaboration by combining commerce, technology, and finance. The initiative continues to build on Moglix's B2B sourcing network and Credlix's digital trade-finance capabilities, reinforcing India's role as a confident, self-reliant, and globally connected economic partner.

Credlix, the financial arm of Moglix, is a global supply-chain financing platform that enables SMEs to access fast, collateral-free working capital. With operations across India, the United States, Mexico, and the UAE, Credlix helps businesses scale sustainably and participate in global markets.

