Cricket Affairs - A web series buzzing everywhere among youngsters

New Delhi [India], April 28 (/NewsReach): Mango TV, a subsidiary of Navera Digital Media and Marketing Pvt Ltd, is making waves in the Indian Over-the-Top (OTT) market with its fresh, exclusive, and tailor-made shows. With the Indian OTT market expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024, Mango TV is catering to the growing demand for regional language content that resonates with Indian culture.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the OTT industry as people stayed home and consumed more content. Mango TV aims to capitalize on this trend by providing viewers with original, high-quality shows that can be accessed at their fingertips. The platform is available across multiple interfaces ranging from desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and internet-ready televisions.

Mango TV offers shows in various genres, including thrillers, mystery and crime, drama, comedy, and romance. The platform hosts premium content featuring popular celebrities, acclaimed writers, and award-winning directors. The shows are tailored especially for Indians across the globe, making Mango TV a true alternative to mainstream entertainment.

However, Mango TV has also come under fire for its web series "Cricket Affairs," which contains explicit scenes and has been criticized for promoting misogyny and objectification of women. The series depicts a story where a boy loses a bet on a cricket match and has to send his wife to the winner as payment. The winner then makes a physical relationship with the wife in front of the husband.

Many viewers have called out Mango TV for promoting such content and encouraging the objectification of women. The platform has defended itself, saying that the series is meant for adults and has a disclaimer before each episode warning viewers of its explicit content.

Despite the controversy surrounding "Cricket Affairs," Mango TV continues to gain popularity in the Indian OTT market. With its unique and exclusive shows, the platform aims to provide viewers with quality content that resonates with Indian culture and language. Even, you can stream the series at http://bit.ly/3VKQTD.

In conclusion, Mango TV is one of the rising stars in the Indian OTT market, offering viewers exclusive and high-quality content in various genres and languages. However, its controversial web series "Cricket Affairs" has raised concerns over the objectification of women in media. As the Indian OTT market continues to grow, it remains to be seen how Mango TV and other players will navigate the delicate balance between providing quality content and avoiding controversy.

