Cricket Enthusiast, Mohit Raghav wins the "Cricket For Charity" auction with a bid of Rs 40 lakhs for Virat Kohli's jersey

New Delhi [India], September 16: In a special display of cricket passion and philanthropy, at the 'Cricket For Charity' auction organised by KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to benefit Vipla Foundation, which took place at Pundole's Auction House in Mumbai, Mohit Raghav has proudly secured Virat Kohli's jersey. The iconic jersey, which fetched an impressive Rs 40 lakhs, was auctioned to support the Vipla Foundation's esteemed mission of providing quality education to children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities. Worn by Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup, the jersey holds remarkable significance, marking his final tournament as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Mohit Raghav, a lifelong cricket enthusiast, has been passionate about cricket since childhood. His deep connection with cricket is reflection of both his personal and professional pursuits. Mohit owns a cricket club in Dubai and manages an ECB domestic team, showcasing his deep commitment and passion for the sport. His love for cricket is further demonstrated by his endeavours watching live and following major cricket tournaments, including the World Cup (2011, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024), Test Championships (2022 and 2023), and the Asia Cup (2018 and 2022). He has travelled to various countries such as Australia, England, the USA, Dubai, India, Barbados, Guyana, and Saint Lucia to attend these matches which speaks volumes about him as a cricket fan.

Mohit has further had the privilege of meeting and working along with numerous cricket celebrities, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Surya Kumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma to name a few, reflecting his prominent role within the cricketing community. From a young age, Mohit wanted to become a cricketer while today he continues to play in Dubai's A Division and domestic leagues alongside UAE and international players.

Pramod Nigudkar, CEO, Vipla Foundation commented, "This jersey not only represents a historic moment in cricket but also embodies the spirit of giving back. The funds raised from the auction of this jerset will contribute to our mission of providing quality education to underprivileged children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities, helping them achieve their dreams and build a better future."

Towards winning the bid, Mohit Raghav, said, "Being a cricket fan, I am extremely thrilled to have secured Virat Kohli's jersey-the last worn by the legend himself as the caption. This jersey symbolises the spirit of cricket and the power of giving back. By supporting the Vipla Foundation, I wish to contribute to providing quality education to underprivileged children and help them achieve their dreams. This moment is a reminder of how sports can unite us in our shared mission to create a better future for those in need."

Apart from being a cricket enthusiast, Mohit carries over 15 years of experience in Premium and Luxury real-estate. He is overseeing high-end real estate transactions and providing exceptional service in one of Dubai's most prestigious residential communities. Additionally, he owns a luxury men's salon and spa in Dubai, catering to an elite clientele seeking premium grooming and relaxation services.

In addition to his achievements in cricket and philanthropy, Raghav is recognized as a top award-winning realtor in Dubai. He specializes in ultra-premium mansions, demonstrating his success and reputation in the high-end real estate market.

About Mohit Raghav:

Mohit Raghav is a prominent cricket enthusiast and a leading figure in Dubai's luxury real estate market. Working at Tilal Al Ghaf, a prestigious development by Majid Al Futtaim, Mohit plays a crucial role in overseeing high-end real estate transactions, managing luxury property sales, and delivering exceptional service within one of Dubai's most esteemed residential communities. In addition to his real estate career, Mohit owns an exclusive men's salon and spa in Dubai, catering to a discerning clientele with premium grooming and relaxation services. His passion for cricket extends beyond recreational; he owns a cricket club in Dubai and manages an ECB domestic team, demonstrating his deep commitment to the sport. Mohit's dedication to both his professional pursuits and his cricketing interests highlights his multifaceted achievements and his drive to make a meaningful impact in all his endeavours.

