Critical Care Ambulance from Goldiam International made a difference at Mumbai’s largest Durga Puja Pandal

Krsnaa Diagnostic facilitated blood sample collection at the stall at the venue in collaboration with Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: More than 7 lakh people visited Mumbai’s largest Durga Puja Pandal at North Bombay Sarbajanin Durga Puja at Juhu during the four day of festivity. The star studded Durga Puja witnessed Bollywood celebrities to industrialists and businessmen walking up the queue for Darshan of Maa Durga.

In order to maintain the best of healthcare facility at the venue and attend any medical emergency a fully equipped critical care ambulance was provided by CSR initiative of Goldiam International in memory of Shri Manhar Kumar Bhansali.

Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare that was the hospital partner for the event had deployed 24*7 clinical staff. The ambulance team along with the medical team worked tirelessly for 4 days attending patients on site and also dropping them to nearby hospitals in some cases of injury and elderly care. Krsnaa Diagnostic has also facilitated blood sample collection at the stall that has been put at the venue in collaboration with Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare.

Speaking to Press ADYP Healthcare MD & CEO Shivdutt Das said, “We are happy to associate with such mega public festivals and extend onground assistance. Our Diagonistic partner Krssna Diagnostics also stands like a rock backing us when we attempt such projects. They are pioneer in affordable diagnostics and radiology services which is a great synergy with us. Every event is an unique experience and we learn from each case we address. This was a mega project and we are proud of our team to have executed it flawlessly.”

Padmashree Dr. D Y Patil founder of D Y Patil Group also visited the diamond jubilee celebration of North Bombay Sarbajanin Durga Puja. Dr. Patil also walked upto the exhibition stall of Krsnaa Diagnostics for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was accompanied by Mr. Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare. Ms. Pallavi Jain, MD & CEO, Krsnaa Diagnostic also graced the occasion.

