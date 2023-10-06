CRM Evolves with Tech, Customer Demands, and Business Shifts

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) made its debut in India in the 1980s as a tool for businesses to connect with customers. However, early CRM software was costly and unwieldy. Over time, technological progress has democratised CRM, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. Aekot has harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to refine CRM. With these tools, they effortlessly gather, organise, and analyse customer data, enabling highly personalised and efficient interactions.

CRM in India has evolved from its awkward early days into a sophisticated, customer-centric powerhouse, because of tech advancements and innovation.

How has CRM evolved over the years?

* Integrated Communication Channels: Along with technological advancements, platforms are now designed to meet evolving customer demands. Customers now expect personalised experiences and a high level of engagement from the companies they interact with. This has prompted platforms to integrate social media and other communication channels into its CRM system to better understand and engage with its customers.

* Implementing Big Data: The rise of big data has transformed how companies utilise the services rendered by Aekot, a Salesforce Integration Partner. With the vast amount of data being collected from various sources, businesses can now analyse customer behaviour and preferences in real-time to provide more targeted and relevant experiences.

* Relationship Building With Customers: As businesses have shifted to a more customer-centric approach, Aekot has evolved to become more focused on building platforms for their clients and help them with CRM. This allows businesses to provide a seamless experience for customers across all touchpoints, leading to increased loyalty and satisfaction.

How have evolving consumer demands impacted CRM?

The shift in consumer behaviour and demands has also been a driving force behind the evolution of CRM. The evolving consumer demands have had the following impact:

* With the rise of social media apps, customers expect businesses to be present on these platforms and respond promptly. Companies like Aekot now offer multi-channel support, making it easier for businesses to engage with their customers through various channels.

* Another aspect of CRM that has evolved with technology is data analytics. Businesses can now collect and analyse vast amounts of customer data. This data allows them to gain insights into customer behaviour, preferences, and patterns, enabling them to tailor their marketing and sales strategies accordingly.

Anup Prakash, Co-Founder of Aekot says, "Aekot has become an essential Salesforce Consultancy for businesses to manage and strengthen relationships with their customers. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, customers expect immediate and seamless access to information and communication with businesses. We have responded to this demand by developing mobile-friendly applications, making it easier for businesses to connect with their customers on the go. This has resulted in more efficient and effective communication with customers, ultimately leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty."

The future and scope of CRM are vast, with constant advancements in technology, shifts in customer demands, and evolving business models. To remain competitive, businesses must stay updated on the latest trends and adopt a customer-centric approach to CRM, using technology to better understand and engage with customers. Ultimately, the success of CRM will depend on the ability of businesses to effectively blend technology with a personalised and human touch, creating meaningful relationships with customers and driving business growth. Please visit https://www.aekot.com/ for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor