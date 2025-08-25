Crompton Introduces Solarium Blaze 'Designed To Impress & Built To Endure' Advanced Hard Water Protection

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: With appliances becoming an extension of lifestyle, true innovation today lies in designs that not only deliver performance but also elevate everyday living. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India's trusted name in consumer electricals, unveils the all-new Solarium Blaze, featuring a stunning gold metallic finish and robust Anti-Scale Technology to combat hard water challenges. With a sleek, compact form factor and a premium aesthetic that fits effortlessly into contemporary interiors, this product is 'Designed to Impress, Built to Endure' - bringing together aesthetic elegance and engineering strength to meet the evolving needs of modern Indian homes, especially during the monsoon when water quality becomes unpredictable.

Today's homes demand appliances that complement their interiors just as much as they deliver on functionality. As urbanization expands rapidly across major Indian cities, the reliance on borewell water has grown significantly bringing with it the increasing challenge of hard water in everyday usage. This shift in water source has made hard water a common reality in households, where high mineral content leads to persistent scale buildup on appliances, especially water heaters. Over time, this results in reduced heating efficiency, higher energy usage, and frequent maintenance. Understanding this growing concern, Crompton has developed the Solarium Blaze with a specially designed Anti-Scale Coating on the heating element, making it suitable for usage in hard water conditions with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. This solution not only improves heating performance but also reduces scale accumulation, extends the life of the heating element, and ensures consistent usage without repeated servicing. Moreover, its elegant design allows it to blend seamlessly into modern homes bringing utility and visual appeal together.

This innovation reflects Crompton's focus on purposeful design and long-lasting performance in water heaters, brought alive through the Solarium Blaze. Some of its key features include:

* Anti-Scale Technology: Equipped to endure tough hard water conditions, this technology helps resist sediment and scale buildup - a common issue in areas relying on borewell water and especially during the monsoon when TDS levels often rise. This helps maintain heating efficiency, reduces the need for frequent servicing, and extends the product's lifespan.

* Premium Aesthetic Design: Thoughtfully designed to complement modern bathrooms and kitchens, the product's sleek and durable finish not only enhances space aesthetics, but also the rust-free design is built to withstand seasonal humidity and moisture - especially during the monsoons. The model also contains a wide-angle LED indicator, making it easy to view the water heater status at all angles given the wide and bright spread of the indicator design.

* 3kW Power Wattage: Provides rapid water heating, making it ideal for instant use during colder or rainy days when warm water becomes essential. The higher wattage ensures consistent performance even with fluctuating water temperatures during the monsoon.

* 3 Ltr Capacity: Perfectly suited for compact urban homes, the 3-litre capacity delivers sufficient hot water for quick kitchen or bathroom needs, helping users save energy while ensuring efficiency in everyday routines.

* Warranty Assurance: Backed by 6 years on the heating element, 5 years on the tank, and 2 years on the overall product, reinforcing Crompton's commitment to durability, especially for households dealing with hard water and seasonal moisture-related wear.

Speaking about the new launch Malhar Vadke, Vice President - Large Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, "Today's homes need appliances that can perform reliably in demanding conditions while also complementing modern lifestyles. With Solarium Blaze, we have brought together design expertise and robust Anti-Scale Technology to tackle the growing issue of hard water - a concern especially heightened during the monsoons. Built to deliver efficient heating and long-term durability, it also brings a premium aesthetic that fits seamlessly into contemporary spaces. This launch is a testament to Crompton's focus on meaningful innovation that solves everyday problems and enhances the overall user experience."

Available at Crompton-authorized retail outlets nationwide and on major e-commerce platforms, Solarium Blaze delivers instant heating, anti-scale protection, and premium designbuilt for lasting performance in hard water and monsoon conditions.

