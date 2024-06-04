Cross-Border Healthcare Alliance: SingHealth and Sharda Care - The Healthcity Partner to Revolutionize Medical Excellence

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: In a historic move, SingHealth, renowned as one of Singapore's leading healthcare groups, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sharda Care - The Healthcity (A unit of Sharda University, Sharda Hospital), an upcoming 600+ bedded super speciality hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This collaboration, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marked the beginning of a new age of innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery.

The MoU was formally signed in the presence of P.K Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University & Chairman, Sharda Hospital and Sharda Care - The Healthcity, Y.K Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Sharda University & Vice Chairman - Sharda Care - The Healthcity and Sharda Hospital, Rishabh Gupta, Vice President, Sharda Hospital & Sharda Care - The Healthcity, Sunel Satya Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Sharda Care - The Healthcity & Sharda Hospital, Prof Tan Hiang Khoon,Group Director, International Collaboration Office, SingHealth, Singapore, Prof. V. Anantharaman, Emeritus Consultant, Dept of Emergency Medicine, SingHealth, Singapore and Vijaya Rao, Director International Collaboration Office, SingHealth, Singapore.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Rishabh Gupta, Vice President of Sharda Hospital & Sharda Care - The Healthcity, remarked, "This collaborative endeavour with SingHealth fills us with immense excitement. By synergizing our complementary areas of expertise, we can tackle prevailing healthcare challenges head-on and raise the bar for quality care delivery within our communities."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Tan Hiang Khoon, Group Director, International Collaboration Office, SingHealth expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing healthcare excellence. By combining our strengths and resources, we can drive meaningful impact in patient care, education, and research."

The MoU facilitates collaborative research activities in clinical and academic fields, including the exchange of scientific, academic, technical information, and academic materials. it also prepares the way for the introduction of new courses across several departments at Sharda Care - The Healthcity to help doctors, nurses, and paramedics improve their abilities and successfully meet changing healthcare demands.

A key aspect of this joint venture is the knowledge sharing from SingHealth to boost the quality and efficiency of emergency care and ambulance services at Sharda Care - The Healthcity by developing its emergency department. Additionally, SingHealth will guide and support the establishment of a Bachelor of Science (BSc) program in Emergency Paramedicine at Sharda University to meet the rising demand for skilled paramedics in the region.

About Singapore Health Services (SingHealth)

SingHealth is the largest public healthcare group in Singapore having four tertiary hospitals (Singapore General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Changi General Hospital) with a total of 4,630 beds and five national centres of excellence (National Cancer Centre, National Heart Centre, National Eye Centre, National Neuroscience Institute and National Dental Centre). The group also operates a network of primary care polyclinics and Community Hospitals.

About Sharda Care - The Healthcity

Sharda Care - The Healthcity (A unit of Sharda University, Sharda Hospital) is set to redefine healthcare standards with its visionary approach and state-of-the-art facilities. With over 600+ beds and a focus on super specialty care, it promises unparalleled medical services. Committed to providing comprehensive care, Sharda Care - The Healthcity will cover a wide spectrum of specialties, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of expertise and treatment options. Whether it will be cardiac care, neurology, oncology, or any other specialty, patients can expect superior medical care at Sharda Care - The Healthcity. www.shardahospital.org

