Crown Information Management Launches DART

New Delhi (India), May 24: Crown Information Management is proud to announce the launch of DART (Dispatch, Acknowledgement, Reconciliation, Tracking) a groundbreaking secure solution that transforms the management and tracking of dispatches and records. Tailored specifically for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector, DART combines advanced technology with unparalleled efficiency, security, and compliance features. DART is a plug-and-play solution that businesses can implement in 10 days, requiring minimal planning.

The BFSI sector faces perpetual challenges, including issues arising from the large volume of documents that need to be processed and managed. Additionally, managing documents spread across multiple locations with a vast geographical footprint adds complexity. Keeping up with stringent and tough compliance norms is another critical concern. Furthermore, the complexities of logistics and supply chain, particularly the transfer or sending of thousands of documents to zonal or centralized processing centers, present significant operational hurdles.



DART effectively tackles all these challenges, built on real-world experience with over 20 customers and millions of files processed since 2021. It also significantly reduces logistics and supply chain issues, contributing towards a more sustainable and efficient operation.



“At Crown, our purpose is to make it simpler for our customers to live, work, and do business anywhere in the world. With the launch of DART (Records Dispatch, Acknowledgement, Reconciliation Tracking System), an innovative solution from Crown Information Management, we are making it easier for BFSI clients to focus on their core business operations and drive efficiency in their business processes. To enhance customer experience, we have inculcated a culture of constantly challenging traditional paper-based processes to create digital solutions that drive hyper-productivity, and cost savings, and contribute to positive commercial outcomes for our clients. The introduction of digital solutions like DART aligns with the digital direction of Crown Worldwide Group and the global digitization wave that is continuing to transform the way businesses operate.”, said Mr. Srinivas Krishnan, Regional Managing Director- South Asia, Crown Worldwide Group.



Key features of DART include:

Rapid deployment browser-based solution for quick implementation.

Scheduled KPI reports are delivered via email and accessible through intuitive dashboards.

Flexible deployment options, including cloud or on-premises implementation.

Customized solutions and seamless integration with existing systems through APIs and SFTP.

Rule-based workflows, data validations, and paperless processes compliant with ISO standards.

Crown Information Management is committed to innovation and excellence, continually striving to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. With the introduction of DART, Crown Information Management reaffirms its position as a leader in the document management industry.

About Crown Information Management:

Crown Information Management is a leader in digital solutions, providing innovative systems for managing and securing records. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Crown Information Management continues to set industry standards for digital file management and compliance. Crown Information Management is part of Crown Worldwide Group, a global company with a rich history in records management through its Crown Records Management division. The Crown Worldwide Group offers a wide range of services including logistics, relocation, and records management, delivering integrated solutions to businesses around the world.

