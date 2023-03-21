New Delhi [India], March 21 (/ATK): The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other US banks has left many investors in the crypto market wondering how much damage will be wrought on the already volatile market. This event serves as a reminder to investors that they must conduct their own research and make informed decisions rather than relying solely on the opinions of analysts or media outlets.

One valuable lesson for investors is to aim for diversification in their portfolios. In addition to traditional stocks and bonds, investing in futuristic technologies like AI cryptos can provide the potential for growth and innovation. Some notable AI-based cryptocurrencies include yPredict, Fetch.ai, FindScan, and SingularityNET, which provide friendly tools for traders and investors. These compes are using AI to solve real-world problems, and their technologies have the potential to revolutionize entire industries. As with any investment, it's important to do your research and invest wisely, but adding these types of assets to your portfolio could provide an exciting opportunity for growth.

Investors should also approach compes that are highly leveraged with caution and favor compes with little or no debt. Holding a minimum of 8 to 10 stocks in their portfolios, with no single stock accounting for more than 10 per cent of their total value, is also critical. Lastly, protecting capital and avoiding permanent losses by investing in undervalued compes and holding through the volatility is key.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank offers insights into the performance of the tech industry as a whole, and it remains to be seen whether other banks with ties to the tech industry are vulnerable to interest rate risks. Despite the uncertainty and volatility, some experts suggest that the recent events could prompt pension funds to increase their stake in non-market investments, such as real estate and private equity. However, it's important to note that these alternative investments can be complicated, have high fees, and are more volatile than stocks.

In other news, the US Federal Reserve's mixed messaging on rate hikes has contributed to market volatility. Investors are eagerly awaiting more data to provide clarity on future Fed policy.

Finally, President Joe Biden's talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit has provided a boost to mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks. The meeting had a surprisingly constructive tone, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of managing competition responsibly and maintaining open lines of communication.

In conclusion, the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other US banks has left investors in the crypto market with valuable lessons to learn. Diversification, caution with highly leveraged compes, and protecting capital are critical for successful investing. Incorporating futuristic technologies like AI and utility crypto into portfolios can provide exciting opportunities for growth, but it's important to invest wisely with the help of research with AI based tools which can help in making informed decisions for the future.. The market remains volatile, and investors are eagerly awaiting more clarity on future Fed policy.

This story has been provided by ATK. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor