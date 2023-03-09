CSIR can reorient, revitalise to emerge as global centre of innovations: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that with a pool of over 4,500 scientists, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) could reorient and revitalise itself to emerge as a global centre of innovations.

Singh said the industry should be ready to take up the responsibility of being equal stakeholders in startups, right from the moment the project is conceived. This, he said, is essential not only for sustaining the startups in the long run by linking them with livelihood but also for bringing about value addition to the Indian Industry as per the contemporary global benchmarks.

Addressing an exclusive session of industrialists, startups and innovators at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad, Singh said, Hyderabad is known to be a destination of health and wealth as well as the pharma capital of the region.

Therefore, the specialised and skilled manpower developed by the IICT should find a naturally integral place in the pharma and biotech industry of Hyderabad in particular and India in general, he added.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, for the first time after several decades, the country has a political leadership and a ruling dispensation which are amenable to abandon the obsolete regulations of the past and to bring in enabling reforms for ease of startups as well as ease of business.

He advised the industry leaders to set up an institutionalised mechanism and come forth with precise and concrete proposals for doing away with unwarranted regulations and options to avoid procedural delays.

( With inputs from ANI )

