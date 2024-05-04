CTPL Announces Association with AIMS to Drive Enrolment Growth for ATMA Test

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 4: CTPL.io, a leading organisation dedicated to revolutionising the landscape of scaling enrolments for organisations and institutes nationwide, is pleased to join hands with the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) to enhance enrolments for the ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions) test among PGDM and MBA aspirants.

With a strategic focus on maximising return on investment while minimising costs, CTPL.io has successfully facilitated over 100,000 applications for esteemed partner organisations and colleges. Its comprehensive offerings span cutting-edge technology platforms that unify lead partners, manage real-time prospect conversations, and seamlessly enable final enrolments, consistently exceeding expectations and propelling the evolution of higher education enrolments.

As part of its forward-looking commitment, CTPL aims to scale enrolments by 100 per cent for ATMA test-takers in the next 3 years, ushering in unprecedented growth in the new era of its association with AIMS. This Association opens doors for PGDM and MBA aspirants, giving them a choice of 500+ member organisations affiliated with AIMS.

Bikash Chandra Sahoo, CEO of CTPL.io, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "CTPL's Association with AIMS for the ATMA test is a new chapter in our endeavour to impact the higher education ecosystem. After catering to Universities and specifically addressing UG aspirants, this Association will bring our expertise to the PGDM and MBA aspirants' ecosystem. With the growing number of enrolments in CAT and other national exams, we see a lot of opportunities for ATMA test takers and will endeavour to reach the maximum audience for the same."

Dr D.Y. Patil, Chairman, ATMA, Dean, Centre of ExcellenceWe School commented that ATMA is one of the oldest exams approved by AICTE and many state governments as a qualifying examination for various PGDM and MBA programs across AICTE and UGC-approved organisations and institutions. With CTPL's focused approach to enrolments, we are very hopeful of significant growth in ATMA test-takers in the country.

This Association marks a significant step forward in the collaboration between CTPL.io and AIMS, aiming to provide PGDM and MBA aspirants with enhanced opportunities and streamlined processes for admissions. CTPL.io remains dedicated to fostering excellence in higher education enrolments and contributing to the growth of the education sector.

